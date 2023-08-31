McDonald County Briefs

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. On Sept. 1, the Red Dirt Duo country band is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

McDonald County Senior Center Noel

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

Louine Gardner, who heads up the Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry, will open the food pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center. It is open to all who need food.

Pea Ridge National Park

The National Park Service invites the public to attend "This is War!" on Saturday, Sept. 9. The one-hour program begins at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center auditorium at Pea Ridge National Military Park and will chronicle the political and military events that culminated in Missouri's participation in the United States' Civil War. For more information, call 479-451-8122.

BV Historical Museum Garage Sale

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting a fundraiser garage sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, in the museum parking lot at 1885 Bella Vista Way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Several vendors will be on location.

Church Garage Sale

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, will hold a cash-only "garage" sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There will be used furniture, tools, books, pictures, appliances, clothing, a raffle, and a silent auction.