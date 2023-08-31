Manage Subscription
Local paramedic recognized for 30 years of service

by Staff Reports | August 31, 2023 at 5:46 a.m.
Submitted photo Paramedic Ike Isenhower

NEOSHO -- Crowder College announced that paramedic instructor and Allied Health Division chairman Ike Isenhower of Neosho was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 30 consecutive years of National EMS Certification. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals.

To maintain his status as a nationally registered paramedic, Isenhower completed, on a biennial basis, the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America. By keeping his national EMS certification and completing regular continuing education courses, Isenhower has demonstrated his commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care.

Isenhower was nationally registered as a paramedic in 1992 and has been serving the southwest Missouri community since 2004. Prior to 2004, Isenhower worked in Hot Springs, Ark.

The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the national EMS certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.

