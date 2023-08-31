Lady Mustangs rout Joplin, 12-2

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs scored 11 runs over the first four innings in routing Joplin, 12-2, Tuesday night at Lady Mustang Field.

McDonald County scored two runs in the first, three in the second, two more in the third, and four in the fourth before polishing off the victory with a single tally in the bottom of the fifth.

Joplin managed single runs in each of the third and fourth innings.

Jaylee Brock picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Mustangs, scattering eight hits over five innings. She walked three batters. Both of the runs scored by Joplin were earned.

The Lady Mustangs pounded out a dozen hits while leaving eight runners on base.

Carlee Cooper led the team in hits with three, missing a double for the cycle while hitting a single, triple and home run on her way to a four-RBI night. Katelynn Townsend, Kearston Hopkins and Brock finished with two hits apiece. Hopkins and Brock drove in two runs each.

Ozark 4,

McDonald Co. 3

Ozark scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a 4-3 win over McDonald County on Monday, Aug. 28, at Ozark.

Ozark scored two runs in the bottom of the second and one in the third before the Lady Mustangs countered with two in the fourth and one in the fifth, tying the game at 3-3. Neither team scored in the sixth or seventh innings.

"This was an outstanding high school softball game," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "It hurts to come out on the losing end of this one, but these are the types of games that will make you better down the stretch in the district tournament. I felt like we played extremely well and just weren't able to push across the winning run in extra innings. I believe Jacie (Frencken) and Carlee (Cooper) made three diving plays. Anissa Ramirez threw a girl out at the plate. We played outstanding defense. We just needed one more hit to cap it off. I truly believe we left it all out on the field tonight."

Jaylee Brock took the loss in the circle for the Lady Mustangs, allowing 13 hits while walking three.

Kearston Hopkins had a two-hit game, while Dakota O'Brien homered and drove in two runs. Frencken added a single.

McDonald Co. 12,

Quapaw, Okla., 2

Jaylee Brock allowed six hits and two runs over five innings while striking out one and walking one in leading the Lady Mustangs to a 12-2 win over Quapaw, Okla., at Lady Mustang Field.

"Quapaw was just a good all-around game," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "We threw strikes in the circle, made every routine play and then hit up and down the lineup. The biggest takeaway from that game was the ability to score runs 1 through 9 in the lineup."

Katelynn Townsend led the Lady Mustangs at the plate with three hits, including two singles and a double. She also scored three runs. Dakota O'Brien and Natalie Gillming added two hits each, with O'Brien, who homered in the game, driving in three runs and Gillming two. Jacie Frencken also drove in two runs.

Webb City 11,

McDonald Co. 7

Webb City scored six runs in the top of the first inning and rolled on to an 11-7 victory at Lady Mustang Field on Saturday, Aug. 26.

"Webb was able to score six in the first and put us in a hole," McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh said, "but our girls battled back and cut it to 9-7 in the sixth inning. We needed to produce some runs early in the game to answer back after the six-run first and we weren't really able to do that until it was too late."

Joslyn Royce took the loss in the circle for the Lady Mustangs, giving up five hits and six runs with two walks and a home run in less than an inning of work. Jaylee Brock and Dakota O'Brien finished in the circle for McDonald County. Brock allowed four hits and three runs with a walk, while O'Brien pitched the final inning, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out one.

O'Brien led the home team at the plate with three hits, including two singles and a home run. Kearston Hopkins notched two hits and drove in two runs. Carlee Cooper also homered in the game for the Lady Mustangs.

Next up

The Lady Mustangs play at Marshfield on Thursday, Aug. 31, beginning at 4:30 p.m. They travel to Willard on Friday, Sept. 1, for a 4:30 p.m. start and host Reeds Spring on Tuesday, Sept. 5, for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.