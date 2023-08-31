Lady Mustangs lose setter, opening matches

ANDERSON -- The volleyball season for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs got off to a rough start this week, not just because they dropped their first two matches on Monday and Tuesday.

Prior to the start of their first match of the season at Mustang Arena against the Gravette (Ark.) Lady Lions, McDonald County lost senior setter Jayden Forcum to a knee injury suffered in pre-match warm-ups.

"Our opening night against Gravette did not start out the way we expected with our varsity setter, Jayden Forcum, suffering a knee injury during our warm-up before the varsity match started," said McDonald County coach Logan Grab. "Setters are the quarterbacks of the volleyball world, so making adjustments after something like that is not easy. But the team has really pulled together and stepped up to help fill that void."

Gravette went on to win Monday night's varsity match, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19. McDonald County won the junior varsity match, with Gravette taking the C-team match.

Carthage 3,

McDonald Co. 0

Tuesday night, Carthage rolled into Mustang Arena and downed the Lady Mustangs, 25-19, 25-11, 27-25.

McDonald County's junior varsity and C-team were also defeated by Carthage.

Still, Grab was pleased with the progress she saw from her players as the team continues on in the wake of losing its setter.

"I am proud of how our team has responded to the adversity they have faced this week," she said. "Tonight's match against Carthage looked much better than the night before. We will continue forging ahead and working toward doing our best regardless of the circumstances."

Up next

The Lady Mustangs (0-2) host Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 31, in a 4:30 p.m. start at Mustang Arena and will play at Carl Junction on Tuesday, Sept. 5, beginning at 4:30 p.m.