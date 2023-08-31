Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Sarah L. Adams v. Clayton W. Adams.

William Galvan v. Samantha Galvan.

Clayton N. Meador v. Kelly B. Meador.

State of Missouri:

Arvest Bank v. Virgil Porterfield. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Patricia L. Craig. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Kiley A. Lyons. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Erin E. Pierce. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Kathie G. Zornes. Breach of contract.

Brandi Burkholder v. Department of Revenue. Misc. associate civil-other.

Freeman Surgical Center, L.L. v. Adam E. Smith. Suit on account.

Lacy M. Letts v. Department of Revenue. Refused Breathalyzer.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael Houston. Suit on account.

Rosemary Parsons v. Crissy L. Parsons. Small claims over $100.

Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Terry Shirk. Suit on account.

Beverly L. Weber v. Tyson Chicken, Inc. Employment discrimination.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Americash Loans of Missouri LLC v. Destiny O'Brien. Breach of contract.

Capital One, N.A. v. Lance A. Wakeland. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Heather N. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Lance Wakeland. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Cassandra Robles. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC. Bradley Macy. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jody Townsend. Breach of contract.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Gregory A. Stalder. Promissory note.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Kelsi Elisabeth Boling. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Michelle L. Dalton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Veronica Jean Jarvis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tyler Matthew Lewis. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Michael Anthony Sciacca. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Paul Emmanuel Baldassarre. Exceeded posted speed limit

Janna Barker. Domestic assault.

Trevor Lawrence Blair. Exceeded posted speed limit

Preet Kaur Brar. Exceeded posted speed limit

Tonya Diane Bridges. Exceeded posted speed limit

Robert Brown. Stealing.

Monica Lynn Callahan. Exceeded posted speed limit

Larry James Concannon. Exceeded posted speed limit

Michelle L. Dalton. Failed to yield vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered.)

Jenny C. Delich. Allowing person under seven on watercraft without wearing personal flotation device.

Zachary John Delich. Allowing person under seven on watercraft without wearing personal flotation device.

Barbara Ann Faulks. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

James Edward Hayworth. Exceeded posted speed limit

Rickey Lee Hicks. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Robbie Dale Howell. Exceeded posted speed limit

Michael David Jackson. Driving while revoked/suspended. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered.)

Veronica Jean Jarvis. Exceeded posted speed limit

Bradley Buford Jennings. Failed to drive within a single lane on roadway having three or more lanes, resulting in an accident.

Nicholas Lathrop. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Brooklyn Nicole Luder. Allowing person under seven on watercraft without wearing personal flotation device.

Nathan Aaron McLeod. Exceeded posted speed limit

Sarah Eve Muntean. Allowing person under seven on watercraft without wearing personal flotation device.

Austin William Augusta Perry. Allowing person under seven on watercraft without wearing personal flotation device.

Julis Quetzecu. Exceeded posted speed limit

Matthew Allen Richmond. Exceeded posted speed limit

Zachary Phoenix Roman. Exceeded posted speed limit

Cheyne Charles Rowe. Failed to yield right of way to vehicle/pedestrian lawfully in controlled intersection/crosswalk.

Michael Anthony Sciacca. Exceeded posted speed limit

Jesse J. Shaw. Domestic assault. Property damage.

Hayden Allencain Sink. Exceeded posted speed limit

John Andrew Uranga. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Robert Allen Zimmerman. Exceeded posted speed limit

Felonies:

Vincent P.P. Castro. Involuntary manslaughter.

Cody Davis. Knowingly burning or exploding. Property damage. Assault.

Caddo S. Gann. Assault. Stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.

David Nickell. Possession of controlled substance.

Cody Gaylien Parsons. Domestic assault.

Sinyi Phaypanya. Domestic assault.

McCordy Solomon. Property damage.

William Russell Stovall. DWI -- aggravated.

The following cases were heard:

Coty James Dumond. Exceeded posted speed limit

Kimberly S. Mensink. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Cody Rafael Barrios. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Maleah Kay Deters. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Lesley J. Jesse. Stealing.

Lauren Elizabeth Lopez. Failed to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Missouri when Missouri resident.

Jeffrey Mork. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Felonies:

Cody Davis. Knowingly burning or exploding. Property damage. Assault.