Bunker Hill Community Quilting Club

Bunker Hill Community Quilting Clubby Staff Reports | August 31, 2023 at 5:05 a.m.
Submitted photo The Bunker Hill Community Quilt Club met for lunch on July 27 to honor Don Schlessman, a board member for many years. He also faithfully keeps the grounds groomed and the buildings maintained. Don was presented with a beautiful quilt as an appreciation gift. Kitten Lagoon, Quilt Club president, did the honors as Don's wife Doris looked on.
