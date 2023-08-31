Manage Subscription
Bunker Hill Community Quilting Club

by Staff Reports | August 31, 2023 at 5:05 a.m.
Submitted photo The Bunker Hill Community Quilt Club met for lunch on July 27 to honor Don Schlessman, a board member for many years. He also faithfully keeps the grounds groomed and the buildings maintained. Don was presented with a beautiful quilt as an appreciation gift. Kitten Lagoon, Quilt Club president, did the honors as Don's wife Doris looked on.

The Bunker Hill Community Quilt Club met for lunch on July 27 to honor Don Schlessman, a board member for many years.

