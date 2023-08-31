This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 20

Jerid Gene Forcum, 34, Anderson. Possessing drug paraphernalia.

Caddo Seiken Gann, 38, Ginger Blue. Parole violation. Assault. Stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.

David Kevin Nickell, 34, Goodman. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Aug. 21

Kailey R. Rubio, 25, Neosho. Burglary.

Gerardo Torres, 30, Neosho. Burglary.

Aug. 22

Preston Allen Derossett, 38, Pineville. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended.

Aug. 23

Sinyi Phaypanya, 42, Pineville. Domestic assault.

Bradley Rice, 34, Tryon, Okla. Court-ordered sanction.

Aug. 24

Preston Allen Derossett, 38, Pineville. Domestic assault.

Jaqualyn Laraine Shaw, 36, Pineville. Stealing -- value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense.

Aug. 25

Misty Bradford, 44, Joplin. Passing a bad check.

Terrie Lynn Farrar, 47, Afton, Okla. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Marc Rumetsch, 57, Joplin. Forgery.

Aug. 26

Anthony K. Ehmes, 28, Noel. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Driving while revoked and/or suspended. Exceeded posted speed limit. Driving while intoxicated.

Michael David Jackson, 57, Bella Vista, Ark. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Rory Jessage Shay, 36, Noel. Failed to produce license on demand.

Kelly Ross-Wortman, 33, Dimond. Driving while intoxicated.