11th Annual Crowder Roughrider Rodeo

NEOSHO -- The 11th Annual Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo was a huge success for Crowder College's Agriculture division. Both nights were packed with spectators who enjoyed cooler weather on Friday and endured the heat on Saturday. Record ticket sales and sponsorships added up to over $20,000 raised for the Crowder College Agriculture student scholarships.

"The Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo has been successful because of the tremendous support from the local community, our student volunteers, and the Crowder team. Students' lives are impacted greatly by these funds that invest in their future," stated Jorge Zapata, Agriculture Division chair and instructor.

The rodeo has provided the agriculture division with more than $100,000 for scholarships. These funds help offset the cost students incur during travel and competitive events throughout the year.

Local funnyman, Gizmo McCracken, entertained the crowd during the two-hour performance along with top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls competing in nine rodeo events. Plans are already in the works for the 12th Annual Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo.