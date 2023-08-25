McDonald County Press to offer ‘subscriber exclusive’ content





The McDonald County Press has been covering local news and events in McDonald County, dating back to the mid-1900s. Though much has changed over the years, the McDonald County Press has consistently continued to cover and report local news and events in McDonald County.

We are proud of our work and the history we have reported and recorded. And while the manner in which we present the news has evolved, our need for community support remains.

Readers sometimes ask why they should have to pay for news about their communities. That's a fair question, but before I answer, ask yourself: Why aren't groceries free? Why aren't other services such as internet and cable television free?

Like food and other services we use and consume, it costs money to cover and provide you with the news -- local news that's hard to find reported accurately and consistently anywhere else. We can't do it without your support. Local news doesn't write or photograph itself in the same way as food doesn't grow or package itself.

Local news is vital to know how our tax dollars are spent and what new laws and regulations are being considered. Who else would provide an unbiased report on the decisions and actions of government officials, school administrators and others?

Much news and information is shared on social media sites, but how many social media users take the time to attend and report on meetings of municipal governments and school boards, expend the effort to obtain police reports and court records or do the extra work to verify the accuracy of the news and information they publish and report?

As newsrooms around the country face cuts or closure due, at least in part, to declining subscriptions, the McDonald County Press remains dedicated to providing in-depth coverage of the local stories that matter to you, our readers.

That's why we're launching "subscriber-exclusive" content with our next issue.

What does that mean? Another website paywall? Essentially, yes.

Our current subscribers' access to our news, photos and videos won't change. But our readers who have not yet subscribed will now start to find some content on our website labeled "subscriber exclusive." Those stories, photos and videos will only be available to active McDonald County Press subscribers. Many of our breaking news and crime stories and other reports will still be available to everyone. But stories that paint a more in-depth picture -- the ones that look below the surface and focus on the local implications of news and events -- will only be available to our paying customers.

We invite those considering a subscription to try us out at an introductory rate. Please help us continue to support our community and its residents for years to come.

We have the talent and the tenacity to make a subscription worthwhile. Our "subscriber-exclusive" content will have details you won't find elsewhere, photos and videos that bring our stories to life, and coverage of the people who help our communities thrive.

Look at our recent coverage to see stories emblematic of the reasons we need and deserve your support. From our coverage of City pavement project 'right on schedule', The heat is on, and Leaders share encouraging words for Noel Tyson employees, you won't find the depth or care the McDonald County Press takes in anyone else's reporting.

We're your hometown paper. We -- our reporters and staff members -- are part of your community. We live here and care just as much as you do about what's happening here. And we pride ourselves on being the leading news provider in this community. Community journalism is vital to the growth and stability of a community, and we are proud to be your community journalists.

We thank those of you who subscribe! Your faith in us is what allows us to continue serving you.

Randy Moll

Weeklies Editor



