USDA invests in connecting rural America to high-speed internet

COLUMBIA -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Missouri State director Kyle Wilkens announced $76 million in grants and loans to connect thousands of rural residents, farmers and business owners across rural Missouri to affordable high-speed internet through the ReConnect Program, funded by the 2021 Infrastructure Law. This funding opportunity is designed to fund high-speed internet projects in the most rural, remote, underserved, and unserved communities.

"I am excited to announce that Missouri is receiving nearly $76 million from the ReConnect program as part of President Biden's Investing in America to rebuild the economy," Wilkens said. "Access to high-speed internet is crucial to rural communities in Missouri. These projects will provide vital opportunities to bring local business to global markets, connect rural communities to healthcare without a long drive into the nearest city, and offers new tools for farmers and ranchers to expand their business. Finally, these projects are crucial for helping to bring our younger generations back home after college to continue the family legacy."

Today's investments will help to increase access and usage of broadband infrastructure in rural areas, leading to growing jobs, population growth, and higher rates of new business opportunities for rural businesses, agricultural producers, digital skills, online education, and job search opportunities for rural residents. With the ReConnect program, many rural Americans will have the benefit of having high-speed internet.

Missouri's three projects in this announcement include:

Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company is receiving a $8.8 million loan to benefit 1,188 people, 15 businesses and 256 farms in Schuyler and Scotland counties in Missouri.

Mountain View Rural Fiber LLC is receiving a $24.8 million loan to benefit 5,519 people, 298 businesses, 46 farms and 29 educational facilities in Howell, Shannon, and Texas counties in Missouri.

Aptitude Internet LLC is receiving a $42.3 million grant to benefit 18,982 people, 480 businesses, 1,452 farms and 15 educational facilities in Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Maries, Osage and Phelps counties in Missouri.

Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting rd.usda.gov/mo, by calling 573-876-0976, or by emailing RDMisso[email protected]. Stay current by following @RD_Missouri on Twitter.

USDA Rural Development has 25 offices across the state to serve the 2.2 million residents living in rural Missouri. Office locations include a state office in Columbia, along with local offices in Butler, Charleston, Chillicothe, Clinton, Dexter, Eldon, Farmington, Higginsville, Houston, Kennett, Kirksville, Maryville, Mexico, Moberly, Neosho, New London, Poplar Bluff, Richmond, Rolla, Sedalia, Springfield, St. Joseph, Troy, and West Plains.