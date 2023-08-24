The heat is on

ANDERSON -- Battling Aurora, Cassville, and a heatwave, the McDonald County Mustangs played through the McDonald County Soccer Jamboree with positive results on Tuesday night at Mustang Stadium.

The three teams had to wait a bit for the jamboree to begin after school officials pushed the start time back to 7:30 p.m. due to the excessive temperatures. The teams then played two 15-minute periods against one another with a 10-minute break in between.

"We were able to handle the heat because we gave them plenty of water breaks and used a lot of subs," said McDonald County soccer coach Nathan Haikey. "I don't think anyone got too hot."

McDonald County opened its part of the jamboree with a 3-1 victory over Aurora. Oscar Mora scored the first goal for the Mustangs. Gio Gonzalez and Tony Hernandez capped the match by scoring the second and third goals, respectively.

In the nightcap, Cassville scored a goal in each period to blank the Mustangs, 2-0.

"The first goal was easily avoidable," said Haikey. "We had a chance to clear, we didn't, made a decision to come off the line and they just slotted it past us."

The Wildcats and Mustangs then went into a scoreless battle until Cassville came up with a long goal in the final minute of play.

"The second goal, I don't think anyone was saving that one," said Haikey. "It was a beautiful shot. The guy laced it with his right foot, put it in the far 90 ... nobody's saving that one, especially when you're not expecting a shot from there. The keeper was probably expecting another ball to come across and then maybe taking an attempt on it, but we didn't get pressure on the guy enough, and that gave him enough opportunity to pick his head up and take a shot and he took it."

Haikey let his varsity unit start against Cassville, then brought in reserves to finish out that final match.

"I pulled varsity in the Cassville match after about the first six minutes and told them, 'Hey, you're done for the night,'" he said. "They could have handled more, but I gave them some minutes. Up until then, we were kind of controlling things a little bit. They gave up the first goal there but, otherwise, they recovered well and were playing well. Their confidence stayed the same and we started going forward."

McDonald County fielded freshmen and sophomores the final six to eight minutes of the Cassville match, and Haikey was pleased with their work.

"I just wanted to make sure they got some time out there," he said. "I didn't get any time for them in the first match. But it was pretty good because in the last five minutes, Cassville put five of their varsity starters back in and that revved up the speed and we had to adjust. So, all in all, it was a good showing."

Overall, he said he was happy with the effort by the Mustangs against Aurora, Cassville and, especially, the heat.

"I'm pleased with the way we played for the most part," he said. "Everyone faced the same conditions tonight ... I was pretty proud of them."

Up next

The Mustangs will participate in the Cassville Tournament next week, playing matches Tuesday against New Covenant at 4:30 p.m.; Thursday against Cassville at 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday against Aurora at 9:30 a.m.