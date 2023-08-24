SWC opts out of recycling program

SOUTHWEST CITY -- With funding for the program dropped, Southwest City opted out of the McDonald County recycling program at its council meeting on Tuesday. Council members assessed the situation and realized participating in the program would no longer be feasible.

"It's over and done with," said mayor David Blake.

Police Chief Bud Gow elaborated on the situation.

"The DNR (Department of Natural Resources) sent back some of the funding that was for the recycling," said Gow. "McDonald County and several the other counties that have recycling were dependent on that for fuel. They no longer have that money. So now, the recycling out of McDonald County wants us to sort their stuff out and deliver it to their facility in Pineville."

"Are they willing to pay for that?" asked Alderman Steven Golden Sr.

"No," Gow responded.

"When we voted on that recycling to be put back here (behind city hall)," said Golden, "it was made perfectly clear when we did the vote that it was their baby. We were not going to be interfering. We were not going to be cleaning it up or marshaling it or anything. That includes cleaning it up when they get done with it."

Blake acknowledged the program had a good start, but people began "abusing" the recycle containers and using them to dispose of their trash.

Blake said, "I took the time to break my boxes down, separate the colored plastics, clear glass, paper, and then (I) go there and ... there's beer bottles and diapers."

Eventually, Golden made a motion to "cease providing an area for the McDonald County recycling project."

The motion passed.

Present at this meeting were Blake, Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Gow, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

Other Business

The city read and adopted an ordinance that establishes a procedure for certain officials to disclose potential conflicts of interest and/or substantial interests. Blake said that "this requires officials to explain any kind of business that profits him (or her) anything above $500."

Since the last city council meeting, the police department wrote 34 citations -- one for excessive acceleration, one for driving in a careless and imprudent manner, four for equipment violations, four for expired license plates, three for speeding, six for driving with no insurance and three no driver's license. They also wrote four for failing to drive in a single lane, four for driver's license revoked or suspended, one for failing to stop, three for DWIs, and one for improper lane usage. The department made eight arrests and wrote 16 warnings.

The fire department responded to two road obstructions, one motor vehicle accident, two medical emergencies, and two fire alarms.

The street department has made repairs to Honey Lake Acres Road.

The city authorized the payment of bills in the amount of $8,567.96.