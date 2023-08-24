Stancell among honorees for Hall of Fame fall luncheon

Two former southwest Missouri football standouts who later reached the National Football League -- Missouri State's Clay Harbor and Springfield Catholic High School's Seth Wand -- will soon headline the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame's upcoming Fall Sports Luncheon presented by the Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company.

CEO & Executive Director Byron Shive announced the Class of 2023 on Tuesday, noting the ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.

Additionally, the Hall of Fame will present Elite 11 Awards to former high school, college and/or professional football players who made positive contributions to the game. Included in that group is McDonald County High School/Pittsburg State University standout Bruce Stancell.

Stancell earned All-State honors in 1982 at McDonald County as a bruising running back. In fact, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his junior and senior seasons. He also helped the basketball team to a third-place state finish in 1981. At Pittsburg State, Stancell earned honorable mention NAIA All-America honors at fullback in 1986. A two-time all-conference selection, he finished his career with 2,750 yards -- the second-highest career rushing total in school history at the time.

He also helped pave the way for Pitt State's entire starting backfield to earn All-American honors in 1986, as the Gorillas led the NAIA in rushing (385.7 ypg), scoring (43.5 ppg) and total offense (490.7 ypg). He also was an NAIA All-American in discus in track and field in 1986. Stancell later worked 25 years for McDonald County High School as a teacher. He coached track and field coach for a majority of his years -- and also started the wrestling program -- before retiring in 2017. He is an inductee of the Pitt State Athletics Hall of Fame.

The other Elite 11 Award winners include Chris Bodoin -- Hillcrest High School/Evangel University; Atiba Bradley -- Joplin High School/Missouri Southern State University; Tyler Curts -- Skyline High School/Southwest Baptist University; Malachi Daniels -- Branson High School/Missouri Valley College; Dr. Van Darkow -- Rock Bridge High School/University of Missouri; Brandon Gutshall -- Platte County High School/Truman State University; Jared Helming -- Kickapoo High School/University of Nebraska; Ryan Helming -- Kickapoo High School/University of Northern Iowa; Samuel Morton -- Strafford High School/Evangel University; and Jeff Shore -- Camdenton High School/University of Arkansas/Missouri State University.

The Class of 2023 will also feature three other individuals and four teams/eras: Butler native and football coach Bob Beatty; Rhonda (Blades) Brown, a former basketball star at Parkview High School and Vanderbilt University who played in the WNBA; Carl Junction High School Radio Announcer Terry Higgins; the 1992 Missouri Southern State University National Championship Softball Team; the 2004-2006 Era of Raymore-Peculiar High School Football; the 1993-1997 Era of Wheaton High School Softball; and the 1993-1995 Era of Kickapoo High School Boys Cross Country.

Sponsorship tables of eight are $450 and feature recognition in the printed program and at the table. A head table ticket is $100 and includes the same perks. An individual advance ticket is $60, or $70 at the door. Numerous sponsorships are available, including associate sponsorships and congratulatory ads. The ceremony supports the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit. Call 417-889-3100 for more information or to secure tickets.