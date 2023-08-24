Senior quartet back to lead Lady Mustangs

ANDERSON -- Heath Alumbaugh's goal for his McDonald County Lady Mustang softball team is that it be in the mix for a state championship year in and year out.

After finishing 22-10 last year, and despite losing to eventual Class 4 state champion Kearney in the quarterfinals, the team is working to stay on track to meet that lofty goal.

"We want to be a final four team year in and year out. We want to be that program," said Alumbaugh, who is beginning his fourth season as coach of the Lady Mustangs.

Helping work toward that end this season will be a strong group of returning senior starters filling key positions through the middle of the diamond.

"We only have four returning starters, but those kids have a lot of playing experience," Alumbaugh said.

That quartet consists of Jacie Frencken at third base, Carlee Cooper at shortstop, Natalie Gilming at second base and Katelynn Townsend in center field.

"Those are four great kids," Alumbaugh said. "Most of those kids are three- and four-year starters for us. Just a great group."

This year's McDonald County team will feature a freshman class that won the junior high conference title in the spring under the tutelage of Ty Bohannon, who doubles as head coach of the junior high team and assistant coach for the senior high squad..

"Our incoming freshmen this year are much more advanced compared to what we're used to getting," said Alumbaugh. "We have a couple we think could actually step in and help at the varsity level, but even those who aren't going to step in right away are coming to us (with program experience). We're not starting at ground zero. They have a great knowledge of the game and an understanding of what we're trying to do and are very good at the fundamentals of the game."

One of those is Kearston Hopkins, who is the front runner to step into the catcher role that opened up when Townsend move to center field.

"She's pretty good back there," Alumbaugh said. "I'll be honest, she's kind of been slotted into that spot all summer long. We have another freshman trying to compete for playing time there. We want competition for positions and those two are pushing each other there."

That competition isn't limited to the open position behind the plate. Alumbaugh said several players are competing for playing time in right and left fields, as well as first base and inside the pitcher's circle.

"We're not set in those two outfield spots just yet," said Alumbaugh. "We have an open competition going with about four girls in the mix. And we've got a senior and a junior competing for the spot at first base right now and a lot of it could come down to the fact the junior may end up in the circle for us quite a bit. So we're pretty happy with our options at first base."

As for the circle, Alumbaugh said, "We've got four young ladies trying to fill that role right now. They're all strike throwers, and we know we have the ability to play good defense, so that's what we're going to ask of our pitchers, to come in and throw strikes. We're not looking for a ton of strikeouts, but more like pitching to contact and letting our defense make plays behind them."

Alumbaugh's squads have always featured good defense, and the coach said that will also be a key this year if the team hopes to again find itself among the best in the state at the end of the season.

"We've got to throw strikes, make routine plays and come through with timely hitting," he said. "Those are things we work on constantly and things our girls have really bought into. If we can do that then we think we can continue to be successful and continue to take steps forward."