RELIGION: Mill Creek Baptist celebrates 120 years of worship

by By Kitty Collingsworth Mill Creek Baptist Church | August 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

As we gathered in God's house Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we began our 120th year of worship there.

Susan Cory and Alesia Parish celebrated birthdays, and we greeted many visitors to our annual Homecoming.

Special prayers were requested for the Betty Jean Carpenter family, Tom Sharp, and for the teachers, students, bus drivers, and staff members as the new school year began.

The church history was read, highlighting events of Mill Creek Baptist Church since its organization in 1904. One of the events was filming the wedding scene between Tyrone Power and Nancy Kelly in the Jesse James movie in 1938 after some remodeling to the church was done by Twentieth Century Studios.

Tyrel Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory, and then we were blessed with special inspirational and praise music from The Butler Creek Boys. After some scripture reference and a brief message from our pastor, Roger Gill, everyone enjoyed fellowship and lunch. It was a wonderful Sunday morning worship service.

You are invited to worship services on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Print Headline: Mill Creek Baptist celebrates 120 years of worship

