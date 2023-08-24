Physical play key for senior-led Mustangs

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Mustangs may have lost several starters on both sides of the ball to graduation, but they return enough players with playing experience to make the team a threat in 2023.

The Mustangs finished 6-5 last season with a district playoff victory to their credit.

This year's success depends on the team's ability to execute and play a physical brand of ball on both sides of the line.

"We are going to have to execute consistently at a really high level, and not just here and there," said Kellen Hoover, who is entering his seventh season as coach of the Mustangs. "When you don't execute one play -- and all it takes is one guy on one play -- and all of the sudden it's second and 10 and you're behind the sticks and out of what you want to do offensively and you're out of rhythm. So we want to stay in rhythm offensively and stay ahead of the sticks and that comes from a quarterback making great decisions and everybody being really physical at their jobs. If we can do those things, then I think we can have a really good season offensively."

Consistency will be the key on defense for the Mustangs.

"Defensively, we just need to be consistent in our alignment and assignments and play with a really high effort," Hoover said. "If we've got effort all over the field, offensively and defensively, and we're executing at a high level, then we can have a pretty good season."

McDonald County should be one of the toughest teams in the trenches with good size and strength on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Seniors Toby Moore (6-4, 290) and Jayce Hitt (6-2, 250) were all-Big 8 selections on both the offensive and defensive lines a year ago and will be joined by senior Cory Tuttle (6-2, 280) and junior Miguel Melendez (5-11, 235).

"Those guys already come with some recognition from previous seasons and we expect them to continue to develop and get better and they have," Hoover said. "We hope that's going to be a strength of ours defensively."

It should be a strength on the offensive side of the ball, too, especially with an offense predicated on the run.

"That's what we're going to rely on offensively. We want to run the football," said Hoover. "Our offense is based around being a physical, down-hill-running football team with the option to get the ball to playmakers in space, especially if we've got a box that's stacked against us. That's what we want to do, so we rely heavily on those guys and they love that. They love that pressure and us leaning on them, and when we get in a good rhythm of running the football it's a beautiful thing to watch because those guys know we're leaning on them and that's when they give even more effort."

Destyn Dowd, another all-Big 8 selection, threw for over 1,600 yards last fall and returns to spark the McDonald County offense. He'll be backed by senior running backs Sam Barton (5-11, 175) and Samuel Murphy (5-10, 230) with seniors Josh Pacheco (6-4, 195) and Slyte Osborne (5-8, 140) posing threats at the wideout positions.

Richard Gasca, who came over from the McDonald County soccer team last year to help with the kicking duties, will again fill that role this season.

"His leg's gotten stronger," said Hoover. "We've seen that in our time of kicking at camp and at practice. He's getting more height and more distance. He's going to be that much more of a weapon in the kickoff game. He made some really big PATs for us last year, in the face of pressure sometimes."

Tucker Walters will be the team's punter.