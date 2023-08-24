New coach Van Slyke excited about MCHS cross country

ANDERSON -- Dakota Van Slyke is in his first year as head cross country coach at McDonald County, but he is hardly a stranger to the program.

Van Slyke is in his 10th year with the school district, where he's coached football and track and field in past years. Last year he was an assistant with the cross country program.

"I'm really excited to be the head coach this year," he said. "I've coached a lot of these kids in track. These athletes make it fun to coach every day."

Runners from both the boys and girls teams have been working hard this offseason, he said.

"I think we're going to have a really strong season," Van Slyke said. "All those kids have been here four days a week for offseason. They've been training hard. I expect some good things for them."

MCHS boys

The Mustangs have had around 16 boys out, including seniors Caleb Garvin, Lane Pratt and Devin Stone.

Both Garvin and Pratt were All-Big 8 Conference selections from a year ago.

Pratt is a four-year senior who's improved every year, Van Slyke said.

"I'm excited to see the steps he takes this year," he said.

Garvin is "a great kid with a great work ethic," his coach said.

"He showed a huge improvement this (past) track season," Van Slyke said. "I"m excited to see what he can do in cross country this year."

Sophomores Mason Burton and Devon Hickman also logged some varsity time last season. Others who could compete for a varsity spot include sophomores Carter McGarrity, Elliot Palmer and Kyler Goewert.

MCHS girls

Three Lady Mustangs return from last year on the girls team in senior Maddie Burton, junior Kenzie Horton and sophomore Kate Cheney.

Maddie Burton is one of three seniors on the team along with Jaslyn Benhumea and Lacey Nix.

"Maddie Burton is one of the nicest kids you'll meet," Van Slyke said. "She's a great teammate. She's put in work, went to running camp and been consistent in the offseason. I think she'll do some good things this year."

Nix is new to the team but has already brought some favorable qualities, the coach said.

"Lacey Nix is a great person and will be a great leader for our team this year," he said.

"Jaslyn missed just one offseason workout and she's focused and ready to go," Van Slyke added about Benhumea.

Van Slyke said Horton has been hungry for success and is looking really good to start the season.

Cheney is the Lady Mustangs' only returning All-Big 8 Conference selection as a freshman a year ago.

"She improved meet to meet every meet last year," Van Slyke said. "It's going to be exciting to see what she can put together her sophomore year."

Van Slyke said he is excited about four freshman girls that have joined the team.

"I'm real excited to take over this program," he said. "We've got a bunch of great kids in there. I think we're going to be able to do some good things this year."