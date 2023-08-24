Missouri students participate in swine skillathon

COLUMBIA -- FFA and 4-H members participated in the 2023 Youth Swine Skillathon at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia on Thursday, Aug. 10. Participants competed in three age brackets during the contest, which the Missouri Pork Association and the University of Missouri Extension sponsor.

In the Age 12 and Under division, first place went to Clara Copenhaver from Higginsville. Charlot Thornton from Slater placed second, and Collin Risa from Camden Point received third.

In the Age 13-15 division, Khloe Merrifield from Adrian received first, Rhett Forkner from Richards received second, and third place went to Savanna Bramwell from Centerview.

In the Age 16 and Older division, Annie Robinson from Wellsville placed first, Mason Forkner from Richards received second, and third place went to Tucker Robnett from Laddonia.

The top three winners in each category received a cash award, and the top individual in each category also received a plaque.

The first part of the three-stage contest is a hands-on swine management test including breed identification, equipment identification, ear notching, calculating medication withdrawal times, figuring growth performance, identifying pork carcass wholesale and retail cuts, environmental issues and feed ingredient identification.

The second section is a short quiz that covers current events and general information about the swine industry in Missouri, the United States and internationally. The final stage is a 5-minute personal interview about their swine project and the Youth Pork Quality Assurance Plus Program.