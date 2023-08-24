MCHS hosts volleyball jamboree

ANDERSON -- McDonald County hosted a volleyball jamboree geared to spring area volleyball teams into the 2023 season, which, for the Lady Mustangs, begins in earnest next week with a trio of home matches.

Four teams participated in the McDonald County Volleyball Jamboree at Mustang Gymnasium -- Cassville, Lamar, Seneca and the host Lady Mustangs -- with teams playing two sets to 15 against one another.

"I thought we had a pretty good night," McDonald County coach Logan Grab said of her Lady Mustangs. "We ended up dropping a set and struggled a little bit at the end of our third match but picked things up.

McDonald County defeated Cassville, 17-15 and 15-12, and Lamar, 15-8 and 15-13, before splitting with Seneca, 9-15 and 15-9.

"I thought, for the most, we had a good serve receive and a good defense, which allowed us to run a good offense," Grab said. "Those things all go together. So when we can keep all those things going together ... we have a lot of options. We have great passers, a really solid setter and we have good hitters. If we can keep that up, we'll be alright."

Grab said the Lady Mustangs will have to play steady volleyball this season, something they have been working on -- and will continue working on -- in preparation for the upcoming season.

"One of the things we know we have to work on is being consistent and playing our best at all times," she said.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs open their season with three home matches next week. They will host Gravette, Ark., on Monday, Aug. 28; Carthage on Tuesday, Aug. 29; and Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 31. Play begins at 4:30 each evening.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Lady Mustang seniors Jayden Forcum (left) and Savannah Leib block at the net against Lamar Tuesday night during the McDonald County Volleyball Jamboree at Mustang Gymnasium.

