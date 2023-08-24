MCHS boys soccer aims to use speed to its advantage

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County boys soccer team is hoping more team speed and better technical ability and possession will translate into more success in 2023.

"We have lots of speed," said second-year coach Nathan Haikey, who led the Mustangs to a 5-14 mark in 2022. "Our technical ability is improving year by year. Our ability to keep the ball and possession is getting better. That's what we've been focusing on during training sessions."

The Mustangs lost 10 games in 2022 by two goals or less. That stat could reverse easily with more goals.

"We'll be faster, and I think we'll be more prolific in front of goal this year," Haikey said.

Junior Giovanni Gonzalez is the Mustangs' leading returning scorer with eight goals and he'll play up top at forward.

Sophomore Miguel Hernandez Sebastian led the junior varsity squad in goals a year ago and got minutes on the varsity at the end of the season. Haikey expects he'll help at forward.

Senior Oscar Mora also is expected to be an offensive threat at forward.

"Senior Oscar Mora is extremely confident right now when he's on ball and when he puts a shot on frame," Haikey said. "His confidence is through the roof."

Seniors Jose Mendoza, Tony Rubi, junior Richard Gasca and Christian Ramirez are expected to hold down the midfield, Haikey said. He added that Gasca is the kicker for the Mustangs football team.

Senior Hasler Lopez will be counted on to anchor the Mustangs' backline, which was hit hard by graduation.

Marco Sanchez and Steven Paxtor also play on the back line.

"I'm optimistic, but I think the backline's got some big shoes to fill," Haikey said. "But I think as long as our possession game continues to improve that will take pressure off the back line. If we are able to maintain possession I think we'll be good."

The Mustangs are set in goal with seniors Tomas DelaCruz and Griffin Schutten.

DelaCruz was second team all-conference and an all-district selection.

"In goal we're set," Haikey said. "Goal is not a problem."

Numbers are good for the program and the Mustangs will likely carry around 18 on the varsity roster with a JV team as well.

"Depth was a strength last year and I think we're deeper this year as far as quality players," Haikey said. "We have kids coming up that are going to be able to get minutes and add and help. We have 21 games before the district tournament and I feel comfortable with quality and numbers. Some of our key players will be able to get a little rest on some nights.

"I think we're going to be better as a whole. Defensively we're going to have to work on it, but I feel like our speed is going to be able to help us a little bit there. Not that we weren't fast, but one through 10 field players we're fast everywhere."

Haikey said the talent is there, it's just a matter of getting the results.

"They know when they step out there that I am confident in their abilities and they can go out there and play," Haikey said. "We can do tactics all day but once the whistle blows and it starts it's up to them."