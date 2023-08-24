McDonald County Obituaries for Aug. 24, 2023

Jason Levi Terrill

Sept. 27, 1977

Aug. 17, 2023

Jason Levi Terrill, 45, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in the comfort of his home after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 27, 1977, in Gravette, Ark., to Tim and Roberta (Anderson) Terrill. He graduated from Vanden High School in Fairfield, Calif., in 1995. He furthered his education by attending college in Houston, Texas. For more than 20 years, he was employed by AT&T as a customer care manager, working in San Antonio, Houston and San Francisco. He returned to Anderson in 2022 and began employment with the McDonald County Health Department. He enjoyed kayaking and crocheting. He was involved with several charitable events and functions, including team-building functions at AT&T, back-to-school supply drives, food drives and the Trevor Project.

He is survived by his parents, Tim and Roberta Terrill of Anderson; and two brothers, Chris Terrill of Anderson, and Josh Terrill (Dana) of Joplin.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Robert Throneberry

Dec. 22, 1933

Aug, 18, 2023

Robert "Bob" Throneberry, 89, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, while at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1933, in Haskell, Texas, to Roy and Ruthell (Hensley) Throneberry. He was raised in Haskell and was a 1951 graduate of Haskell High School. Following graduation, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Greenville, S.C., he met and married Elsie Duvall. They resided in Long Beach, Calif., and Las Cruces, N.M., before moving to Neosho, Mo., in 1974. He was employed at La-Z-Boy in Neosho for 20 years and retired in 1993. He and Elsie moved to Grove, Okla., to enjoy life on the lake. Elsie passed away in 1996, and on Oct. 24, 1998, he married Vivian "Blondie" Stone and moved to Anderson. He enjoyed antique cars and woodworking projects and was a talented carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Elsie Throneberry and Blondie Throneberry; a stepson, Dan Stone; and a brother, Glenn Throneberry.

He is survived by his two children, Kenny Throneberry of Chama, N.M., Margaret Pacheco (Joe) of Anderson; three stepchildren, Denny Stone (Janice) of Anderson, Kitty Kitterman (Bob) of Pea Ridge, Ark., Todd Stone (Tanya) of Joplin; stepdaughter-in-law, Gloria Stone of Anderson; and several grandchildren.

No formal services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.