McDonald County Briefs

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. On Aug. 25, the Timberline Country Band is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

McDonald County Senior Center Noel

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

The senior center will hold a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from sales will benefit Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry.

Louine Gardner, who heads up the Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry, will open the food pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center. It is open to all who need food.

Wheaton High School Class of 1973

Those interested in helping plan a 50th Class Reunion for the Wheaton High School Class of 1973 are invited to stop by the RR Depot Museum at 311 Main Street during the 65th annual Wheaton Barbecue on Aug. 26. Meet in the shade by the museum between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Contact Ron at 608-242-7321. Plans are flexible and will be determined by those who stop by.

BV Historical Museum Garage Sale

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting a fundraiser garage sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, in the museum parking lot at 1885 Bella Vista Way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Several vendors will be on location.

Church Garage Sale

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, will hold a cash-only "garage" sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There will be used furniture, tools, books, pictures, appliances, clothing, a raffle, and a silent auction.