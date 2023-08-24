Lilly leading teamates on the golf course

ANDERSON -- There are a lot of positives greeting Brent Jordan as he enters his third year as coach of the McDonald County Lady Mustang golf team.

At the top of the list is the return of Kelsie Lilly, a senior who shows her leadership on and off the golf course.

"Kelsie Lilly is our leader," Jordan said. "She's great with the other girls, giving coaching tips or rides or whatever anyone needs. Her game has improved each of the past three years and she placed in the top 15 at conference last season. I would not be surprised to see her improve enough to earn some all area recognition."

Joining Lilly on the McDonald County squad this season are juniors Scout Watson and Madisyn Merkle and sophomore Raygan Allgood.

"Scout was new last year," said Jordan. "She improved throughout the season and was a letter winner for us. Her strength is being steady off the tee; rarely does she mis-hit a ball."

Merkle is new to the team, to the school and even to the game of golf.

"We had some girls express some interest (in joining the team) during the offseason, but, as of now, we have only picked up junior Madisyn Merkle," Jordan said. "This is her first year playing golf. She transferred into MCHS last year. She is improving daily, really striking the ball."

Allgood, the team's lone sophomore at this time, is also coming off a letter-winning season with the Lady Mustangs.

"Raygan's ability to smash a drive was her strength," said Jordan. "She has been able to develop some consistency in her short game so far this season."

Another positive Jordan likes to point out about this year's squad is how hard the Lady Mustangs worked over the summer.

"Our offseason participation this summer has been the best since I've been coaching here," he said. "The girls really put in the extra time this summer to get better and it is already showing in practice. We are hopeful to add another one or two girls when school starts, but I really like the four we have – I can live with that for now."

Jordan said the Lady Mustangs must continue working on their putting, something that's hard to do with no golf course close by on which to practice.

"It's really difficult to simulate putting surfaces," he said. "Our kids don't live on or near a course, so the only opportunity they get extended time with their putters is at practice. That's an area we really need to work on."

One thing the coach won't have to work on with his golfers is building up the love they have for the game of golf.

"The girls have developed a passion for the sport," he said. "That's my ultimate goal – have them fall in love with the game! Everything else is secondary. If they like it, they'll put in the time and effort."