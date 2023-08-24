Lead up to Missouri’s Civil War participation

The National Park Service invites the public to attend "This is War!" on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The one-hour program will begin at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center auditorium. It will chronicle the political and military events culminating in Missouri's participation in the United States Civil War.

For more information, call 479-451-8122.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is 10 miles north of Rogers, just off U.S. Highway 62. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/peri.