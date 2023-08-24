Lady Mustangs volleyball excited about growth

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County volleyball team is a year older, more experienced and battle-tested heading into the 2023 season.

"Our team definitely has a maturity about it and has really grown over the last year," said head coach Logan Grab.

The Lady Mustangs saw some of that growth last season even. Overall they finished 9-22-2, but they opened the season with 11 straight losses and finished the year playing better volleyball.

Many of those players from last year are back and will play big roles on this year's team.

"We have all different grade levels playing at the varsity level, a lot of seniors and a lot of sophomores," Grab said. "It's been really fun to watch the senior group pour into the younger kids and see some of the younger kids be leaders. We had a really, really fun offseason. We're excited."

As many as 10 players could see action on varsity nights, Grab said, and during the summer the Lady Mustangs were fielding two teams with 21-22 players. On game nights they'll have three squads, including a junior varsity and C team.

Senior setter Jayden Forcum is back to run the offense.

"Last year was the first time she got to dig into that role," Grab said. "She's definitely a huge strength for us. She gives us the opportunity to be in a good situation offensively."

Senior middle Savannah Leib also returns after an active summer that saw her play volleyball for Team USA in the Dominican Republic. Leib will be a strong hitter and defender at the net.

"Savannah has really committed to growing in that role and she one of our strongest servers," Grab said. "She's a strong defensive player at net. ... The sport of volleyball is something she is passionate about."

Sophomore outside hitter Carlie Martin will play all six rotations along with Forcum. She started as a freshman last year.

"Carlie really does not step off the floor," Grab said. "Her volleyball IQ has exploded over the last year. She's a strong leader and competitive person. She is a good all-around player -- serve receive, defense, one of our strongest hitters. We're exciting to see her growth."

Seniors Teea Corcoran and River Killion will help at outside hitter.

"Corcoran is an outstanding leader on and off of the court and has committed herself to becoming a versatile player who can successfully play multiple positions," Grab said. "She holds herself and her teammates to a high standard through love, compassion, and modeling what it means to be a Mustang.

"Killion is an incredibly sound volleyball player who has the ability to play from anywhere on the court and make a positive impact. Her hitting, defense, and serving are all key strengths she brings to the court."

Senior Yarecci Quintero will help at a libero position defensively.

"Quintero was able to experience some varsity play last year as a defensive specialist and has fully embraced her new role as a varsity libero," Grab said. "The dedication she has to becoming the best defensive player on the floor is admirable and can be credited to her being such a coachable athlete."

Sophomores Layla Wallain and Kayana Fields are also expected to help at outside hitter. Both played roles as freshmen a year ago.

"Wallain was a newcomer last year who quickly advanced as the season progressed," Grab said. "She is an intuitive player who is just as strong defensively as she is offensively. While she primarily played middle last year, we are excited to see how she does with playing outside some this year, too.

"Fields had the opportunity to play in a variety of positions as a freshman and has grown immensely over the past year. She is not afraid to go big and take chances that other athletes sometimes shy away from. That, coupled with the energy she brings to our team, makes us stronger."

Grab said newcomers to the team -- senior Peyton Cooper, junior Roslynn Huston and sophomore Jamie Washam -- also will have roles.