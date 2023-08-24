Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ashley D. Demartini v. Paul J. Demartini.

Caleb R. Spears v. Morgan L. Spears.

Sidney N. Springston v. Robert M. Springston.

Shelly L. Wise v. Kyle J. Wise.

State of Missouri:

ABC Supply Co., Inc. v. Keystone Real Estate Invest. Breach of contract.

Absolute Resolutions Investments, v. Marina Lopez. Suit on account.

Arvest Bank v. Bretta A. Clark. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Brenda F. Pardee. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Jerry D. Snyder. Breach of contract.

James Burch v. Department of Revenue. Miscellaneous associate civil-other.

Discover Bank v. Joseph Williams. Suit on account.

Dustin W. Burrow v. Edward Gammel. Small claims over $100.

Capital One, N.A. v. William R. Barnes. Suit on account.

Capital One, N. A. v. Kirsten N. Crosby. Suit on account.

Farm Credit v. Samuel Adams. Foreclosure.

John Dornon v. Director of Revenue. Declaratory judgment.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Elizabeth Blevins. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Patrick K. Breaux. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Ryan Compton. Suit on account.

Bailey Gallardo v. Lanas Leek. Rent and possession.

Mathew Hooten v. Shawn Buffalo. Small claims over $100.

National Collegiate Student v. Vanessa M. Boatright. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC. v. Russell Thomas. Breach of contract.

Richard H. Reece v. Department of Revenue. Other administrative review.

Rosales Properties, LLC. v. Michael Vanganda. Unlawful detainer.

Steven A. Strader v. Department of Revenue. Declaratory judgment.

Zaimi I. Mohamed v. Abdiqani S. Sharif. Administrative order.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Brian J. Howard. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

America's Car-Mart Inc. Corporation v. Joseph George. Breach of contract.

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Brandy Smith. Suit on account.

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Caprice Tacker. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Michael R. Hamilton. Specific performance.

Freeman Health System v. Scott A. Stoufer. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Charliss R. Barker. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Tony A. Bova. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Joshua P. Delmarco. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Ashley R. McEvers. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Michael R. Hamilton. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Mark A. Smith. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC. v. Ralph Riley. Contract other.

Northwest Health System v. Daisy M. Jasso. Suit on account.

Republic Finance LLC v. Tammy Muncy. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Briana Lynne Wilson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jerry Wolthuis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Rueda Cienfuegos. Taking game fish by spearfishing. Fish without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Tomas R. Cienfuegos. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Kristine Centinaje Elliot. Use of glass container not prescribed by in waterways.

Michael Christopher Kuban. Exceeded posted speed limit

Nicholas Lathrop. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Bethany Janelle Majors.Exceeded posted speed limit. DWI -- alcohol.

Luis M. Almazan Mendez. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Leodan L. Martinez. Take game fish by spearfishing.

Jesus M. Nunez. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Luis A. Rosa. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Skylar K. Wiggins. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Jose Zepeda Jr. Take game fishing by spearfishing. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Felonies:

Dewight E. Binau. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- Deviate sexual intercourse -- person less than 12 years of age. Child molestation -- second degree -- child less than 12 years of age.

Derrick M. Clouse. Possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Arthur Duncan. Assault. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Armed criminal action.

Caddo S. Gann. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Matthew A. Gow. Assault.

Jessica M. Nading. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Kailey R. Rubio. Burglary.

Chelsey Laverne Schmicher. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Matthew W. Shaner. DWI -- chronic.

Jeremy D. Stracener. Domestic assault. Property damage. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Danny E. Tandy Jr. Stealing $750 or more.

Gerado Torres. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

Gao Houa Chiale Candace Lee. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Amy Jo Rivard. Exceeded posted speed limit

State of Missouri:

Jose B. Morales Guerra. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Summer G. McKee. Stealing.

Ronald R. Elias Mejia. DWI -- alcohol.

Guadalupe A. Renteria. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Delan Ray Tucker. Exceeded posted speed limit

Felonies:

Ofelia Marquez. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.