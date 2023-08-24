City pavement project ‘right on schedule’

GOODMAN -- The paving project in Goodman has been going well, and on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Mayor John Bunch spoke with reporters to give his insight into the project and its benefits for residents. APAC's construction crew also commented on the work and the hopes it has for the city once it's complete.

The city council, at its Aug. 15 meeting, had discussed streets, such as Garner Avenue, School Street and Whitmore Street, being paved with fiber blacktop to accommodate the heavy traffic. Council members learned the paving project was scheduled to begin on Aug. 16 and last for nine working days.

"It's going very well," said Bunch on Tuesday. We're actually under the tonnage that was initially stated in the bid. So far, we're ahead."

Bunch added that the new paved roads will benefit residents, explaining that their vehicles are less likely to be damaged from potholes and other defects in the roads.

"It's great for the school. Bus routes are in much better shape now. It's a big plus for the town," Bunch said.

Bunch said the city will address any drainage problems and will be working hard to "eliminate some of those problems."

Residents who have driven on the roads have reacted positively, according to Bunch.

"They're pleased that their streets are finally becoming less of a pothole situation," he said.

At the forefront of the construction project are the crew members of APAC, who are battling temperatures near the 100-degree mark.

According to one APAC crew member, Tristin, who wished his last name be withheld, the team will start work at "6:30 in the morning" and end "sometimes at 7:30 at night."

"So basically, we'll just go home, eat, shower, and go right to bed, wake up, and do it all over again," Tristin said.

"I like serving small towns because I feel like they're just left behind ... I just enjoy doing stuff for local people. It's really rewarding."

Tristan added that residents will often approach him and inquire about the project. Others have expressed their thanks to APAC's crew and the hard work they put into the project.

A local mail carrier informed Tristin she had $2,000 worth of damage to her vehicle because of the bad roads.

"She was really appreciative that we're doing it," said Tristin. "We're glad to be doing it for not only her but all the people out here."

Another crew member named Greg also said the project is "right on schedule."

The city plans to continue to develop the community by looking into other construction projects.

"We have a considerable amount of construction going on in the Goodman areas now, as far as housing," said Bunch. "Hopefully, they'll be in a price range that people will be able to afford."

Residents who want more information on these projects are invited to attend the Goodman City Council meetings at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 203 W Barlow Street.