This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 13

Kathy Lynn Briggs, 27, Neosho. Property damage.

Jason Arthur Duncan, 38, Goodman. Parole violation. Assault. Stealing Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Armed criminal action. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Aug. 14

John Carl Pelz II, 51, Noel. Fugitive from out of state. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Aug. 15

Mikal Loren Gardner-Ivory,26, Pea Ridge, Ark. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew Gow, 32, Lanagan. Assault.

Aug. 16

Lashauna Gail Hernandez, 44, Southwest City. Fugitive from out of state. Possess drug paraphernalia.

Chelsey Laverne Schmicher, 28, Anderson. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Floyd Smith, 22, Anderson. Probation violation.

Aug. 17

Seth Gothard, 21, Parsons, Kan. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Lesley Jeen Jesse, 32, Goodman. Stealing.

Aug. 18

Matthew Ryab Hackett, 27, Washburn. Non-support.

Aug. 19

Michael Andre Hernandez, 28, Neosho. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Failed to register vehicle. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Matthew Allen Herrin, 38, Goodman. Animal license.

Maynard Martin, 26, Anderson. Property damage.

Cody Gaylien Parsons, 44, Pineville. Violation of order of protection for adult.