Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Community Sports Opinion Religion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Booking Report

by Staff Reports | August 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 13

Kathy Lynn Briggs, 27, Neosho. Property damage.

Jason Arthur Duncan, 38, Goodman. Parole violation. Assault. Stealing Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Armed criminal action. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Aug. 14

John Carl Pelz II, 51, Noel. Fugitive from out of state. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Aug. 15

Mikal Loren Gardner-Ivory,26, Pea Ridge, Ark. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew Gow, 32, Lanagan. Assault.

Aug. 16

Lashauna Gail Hernandez, 44, Southwest City. Fugitive from out of state. Possess drug paraphernalia.

Chelsey Laverne Schmicher, 28, Anderson. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Floyd Smith, 22, Anderson. Probation violation.

Aug. 17

Seth Gothard, 21, Parsons, Kan. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Lesley Jeen Jesse, 32, Goodman. Stealing.

Aug. 18

Matthew Ryab Hackett, 27, Washburn. Non-support.

Aug. 19

Michael Andre Hernandez, 28, Neosho. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Failed to register vehicle. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Matthew Allen Herrin, 38, Goodman. Animal license.

Maynard Martin, 26, Anderson. Property damage.

Cody Gaylien Parsons, 44, Pineville. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Print Headline: Booking Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

McDonald County Press to offer ‘subscriber exclusive’ content
by Randy Moll
City pavement project ‘right on schedule’
by Daniel Bereznicki
SWC opts out of recycling program
by Daniel Bereznicki
Three men, one goal: north to Alaska on their motorcycles
by Flip Putthoff
Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT