A marriage for the ages

I have been thinking about writing this story for quite some time, maybe a year or more, but I wasn't sure how Jim would feel about it. After all, not everyone wants a story about their family made public, and I, without hesitation, completely understand that.

However, I recently attended a friend's birthday/wedding anniversary party, and it was obvious that Jim purposely took a seat across the table from me. I have liked Jim since the first moment I met him, and I get the feeling he likes me, although the reason for his tolerance of my presence often escapes me.

It was at that function that, and several times, Jim asked if I would stop by his house and visit. It's not all that far from my home and he seemed aware of my passion for taking daily walks. I said I would accommodate his request, but he had something else to ask of me.

He asked if I had ever visited his family's cemetery. I said I had not and asked where it was located.

"It's on my property and just down from my house," he answered. I admitted that I loved walking through cemeteries and would certainly be interested in visiting the one he mentioned.

Jim graciously said I should take a walk down there, and I was welcome to come onto his property. I felt somewhat honored that he would think enough of me to extend such hospitality, and he once again said, "Walk down there and take a look."

I said I would do just that.

I don't see Jim as often as I would like, but when I do, I listen. I listen to the stories he tells me. I have no doubt that he enjoys sharing the tales of his ninety-three years of life and I, in turn, enjoy listening to him as he talks and smiles. Jim's thoughts, much like mine, are more of memories of days that have withered away than those yet to come.

I'll let you in on a little secret, and it's one I have not even shared with my friend Jim. I like all the stories told to me, but I particularly find that the stories of everyday life fall more in favor with me. You see, those are the stories that, without the lure of sensationalism, are stories about ordinary people and the precious and unpredictable lives that they lead.

Thus, this is a story about the rather ordinary life of Jim and Joan Stauber. It is also about the passing of Joan after sixty-seven years of marriage and Jim's life after Joan. I could tell you that Joan loved cooking, gardening, etc., but this is by no means Joan's eulogy. It is quite simply a love story.

Jim and Joan first met on the steps of the Noel Methodist Church. It seems that Jim's mother thought an introduction was in order and, as she and Joan Porterfield stood outside the church talking, she called for Jim to join them. It was at that moment that she introduced the couple to one another.

Jim liked Joan from the very first moment, and he often made a point of going to the low water bridge to swim, knowing full well that Joan and her sister would also be there. It was as if the two were meant for one another, and it seemed as though their lives together were somehow preordained. The couple became husband and wife in 1955 and began a life together on the Stauber farm located on the outskirts of Noel.

The Stauber farm wasn't always a place where cows were raised for their beef. There was a time some years back when Jim and the family raised dairy cows. Jim once told me that he remembered one night during that time more than any other.

He said that he had been injured while operating a piece of equipment and wasn't able to milk the cows. Jim continued to talk as a smile began to emerge. "You see, those forty dairy cows had to be milked twice a day, every day. I was laid up and couldn't milk them, so one night Joan went out and milked all those cows. She did it all by herself."

I thought Joan's actions were, at the very least, commendable, but I wondered why that night, of all nights, stuck in Jim's memory. Then the reason for the recollection became clear. "The next morning Joan gave birth to the oldest of our two sons, Robert."

Jim no longer moves the cows from one pasture to another. He doesn't fix broken fences and he doesn't operate the farm machinery when it's time to cut hay. The accumulation of so very many years has forced Jim to hand over the endless number of chores that go along with living on the farm to younger members of the Stauber family.

Jim, like all of us, has aged, but his faculties are clearly still acute. If he was asked what he most misses about Joan, he would undoubtedly say it would be the sound of her voice, the smell of her hair as she passes by, and the touch of her hand on his.

In keeping with my word given to Jim, I walked to his family's cemetery. It wasn't far from my home. However, I could only recall once paying much attention to the scattered grave markers as I passed. The afternoon was warm, and the beautiful blue pastel-painted sky was the backdrop for a couple of fluffy white clouds that moved slowly on their way to I knew not where.

Standing on that patch of grass, I could see several grave markers, one of which identified the burial site of Joan. I then noticed a stone bench. A closer examination of the bench revealed an inscription carved into the seat. "Joan, first just a friend, then a girlfriend, next a wife and mother. I love you for loving me. Save me a seat ... James." Jim's sentiments said it all.

I fully understand that my time here is such a brief moment in the overall scheme of things. One of the measurements I use to calculate the value of that time is the quality of the people I have come to know. Unfortunately, I didn't have the opportunity to become better acquainted with Joan, and I deeply lament that missed opportunity. However, I am so very thankful that I have come to know her husband, my friend, Jim Stauber.

When asked how and where Jim proposed marriage to her, Joan often smiled as she replied, "He didn't ask if I would marry him. He asked if I would be the mother of his children."

As the thoughts of Joan and his years with her wander through Jim's mind, he doesn't cry for the things that were not but smiles for the things that were. And there are so very many things to smile about.

Jim's love for Joan hasn't waned since her absence. Sure, he has lonely nights without his wife nearby, but he remembers Joan's touch and her voice, and he knows that someday, somehow, the two will be together once more.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents, who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife, Robin, in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.