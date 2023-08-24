$1 million gift benefits Missouri Southern

JOPLIN -- The Kent D. & Mary L. Steadley Trust Bank of America, N.A., trustees have awarded Missouri Southern State University $1 million to benefit the school's new Health Science Innovation Center.

The transformational gift will have an enormous impact on the new center and the Lions Forward Campaign, initiated in 2022 to raise money to benefit the students and the university's infrastructure.

Since July 1, 2022, the Lions Forward fundraising campaign has received 99 gifts of $25,000 or more. The gift was publicly announced to faculty and staff on Thursday at a welcome-back event to kick off the fall semester.

"We are fortunate and thankful the trustees have chosen to invest in our Health Science Innovation Center -- a transformational project for MSSU and its students," Missouri Southern president Dean Van Galen said. "The Steadley Trust has a fantastic reputation for supporting education throughout the region, and we are proud to have the family's name associated with our university."

The Steadley Trust was created in 1953 to benefit charitable and educational institutions in Southwest Missouri and has positively impacted the region for 70 years.

Missouri Southern is in the process of designing and constructing a $38 million "best in class" facility to strengthen the university's position as a leader in health science education -- most notably, the preparation of nurses, dental hygienists, respiratory therapists, radiologists, and pre-professionals such as future doctors, dentists, and physical therapists.

The Health Science Innovation Center will contain state-of-the-art teaching and training facilities, including a large simulation hospital, an expanded cadaver lab, anatomy and physiology labs, a radiologic technology laboratory, and research facilities for students, faculty, and university partners. The centerpiece of this facility will be the simulation hospital, which will contain four acute care rooms, two critical care rooms, three patient examination rooms, an operating room, a labor and delivery suite, and an interdisciplinary skills lab. Each of these areas will closely simulate the "real world" environment of a healthcare facility in local communities, giving students and graduates immediate familiarity and impact upon entering the workforce.

The Health Science Innovation Center, to be located on University Parkway in the heart of the Missouri Southern campus, will be situated between Hearnes Hall and the Billingsly Student Center. It will allow the university to complete the oval and create a pedestrian-friendly core of campus. The Health Science Innovation Center will also contain a Welcome Center that will be the new home of the Office of Admissions, a conference center, and a coffee shop.

Because of these engagement spaces and the highly specialized health science facilities in the center, the Health Science Innovation Center will quickly become the front door to Missouri State University for current and future Lions. The Center will complement the existing Julio Leon Hall, which houses the faculty offices and classrooms for the university's health science programs.