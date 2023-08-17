Tyson closings a blow to producers

Poultry farmers who contracted with Tyson Foods Inc. -- which announced plant closures in Arkansas, Missouri and Indiana last week -- could be crushed financially if they fail to find work with other poultry companies or to sell their birds, agriculture advocacy groups and farmers say.

Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. said on Aug. 7 that two plants in Missouri and one in North Little Rock will close soon.

Chris Meador, a poultry farmer and chairman of the Arkansas Farm Bureau's poultry commodity division, said he has identified approximately 39 Arkansas contract poultry farm operations in Northwest Arkansas that have been affected so far.

"We've got a lot of people that are kind of in a bad spot. It's kind of new territory for a lot of people in Northwest Arkansas," Meador said.

"Thirty-nine producers here in Northwest Arkansas woke up to a phone call Monday morning that changed their world. Did some of them rebound and find other sources of revenue or another integrator? Perhaps, and we hope so. But they weren't expecting this, and I guarantee it wasn't in their plan to have to be searching for another way to make income."

Tyson Foods is the biggest contractor poultry growers can work for in Arkansas.

Tyson was the only integrator poultry farmers in northern Arkansas counties such as Carroll and Boone could contract with until recently, when other integrators specializing in organic, pasture-raised and free-range poultry came in, Meador said.

Meador said Tyson recently began terminating the contracts of some poultry farmers.

"Tyson came out with terminating some contracts with these growers, contracts that had two years or less on them. Well, now you're done," Meador said.

"Now, they did do a buyout. Speaking professionally, I think that some of these producers that were affected, the buyout for some of them will help get them by for a little while. [In terms of] economic impact, it will be detrimental to some if they can't find another integrator to pick them up."

Poultry farmers could face future financial and employment uncertainty if contracts dry up. Several Arkansas poultry farmers have already reported financial losses, Meador said.

"Some of them have lost two [poultry] houses; some of them lost six houses of their operations," Meador said.

Though Meador has heard other integrators may be willing to take on displaced contract poultry growers, it may be on a case-by-case basis with no guaranteed replacement contracts.

"If you take on another integrator, they've got current farm families that they already have contracts with," Meador said.

"If you take in an influx of other integrators or other poultry producers into a system, if they're not geared for that correctly, it could put burdens on current growers ... It kind of throws a wrench in their plans and it takes a little bit to adjust. I have heard of some other integrators looking at taking some of these guys on, but they are having to be very careful so that they don't flood their market and mess their numbers up."

Upfront costs to meet standards set by a new integrator could also be a financial burden on the displaced poultry producers, Meador said.

"These other integrators that may potentially be able to pick up some of these producers, which they could, but my guess is some of these other integrators are facing the same issues that Tyson is possibly facing," said John Bailey, vice president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau's Commodity and Regulatory Affairs division overseeing swine, poultry, environmental and regulatory issues.

Most broiler chickens in the U.S. are raised via production contracts wherein a farmer is paid to raise birds owned by a contractor.

Broiler growers typically provide labor, housing, utilities and equipment, while broiler companies that manage each level along the supply chain, otherwise known as integrators, contract with farmers to raise birds; integrators provide chicks, feed, veterinary services, transportation and technical support.

Tyson contracts with approximately 1,600 poultry growers in Arkansas, a Tyson Foods spokesman said Thursday; Tyson contracts with more than 3,600 independent poultry farmers overall, according to the company's website.

Growers do not supply the Tyson facility in North Little Rock because birds are not slaughtered at the plant and are therefore not affected by its closing, according to the company.

"We will honor our obligations to our contract growers who are impacted and have offered to have individual conversations with each grower to answer questions about the options available to them," the Tyson spokesman said. "We do not make these decisions lightly and recognize the impact they have on our contract growers and communities."

Fixed-length contracts between Tyson Foods and poultry farmers are typically 3 to 7 years and sometimes up to 10 to 15 years, according to the company's website.

Poultry farmers may budget for up to a decade of cash flow only to see contracts with integrators dry up and not get renewed after a plant closes, Meador said.

"It's bad that those [Tyson] employees lost their jobs," Meador said. "But poultry producers can't necessarily ... find another integrator. The bigger impact is that the 9-to-5 worker didn't invest a quarter of a million, a million plus dollars in good faith that this integrator would keep that contract rolling."