Take a walk on the wild side at military park

Pea Ridge National Military Park will host two events in the coming days.

"Raise the banner. Raise it high, boys!" on Saturday, Aug. 26. The one-hour program will begin at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center auditorium and will explore the service and history of the 1st Michigan Sharpshooters, Company K, during the United States Civil War.

For more information, please call 479-451-8122.

"Take a Walk on the Wild Side" on Saturday, Sept. 2. The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Elkhorn Tavern, located at Stop #8 along the Tour Road of Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Attend this Wildland Scene Investigation course to learn about wildlife observation, beginning tracking skills, outdoor safety, and Leave No Trace wilderness ethics. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent, plenty of water, and a comfortable lawn chair for the two-hour program.

Times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions. For more information, please call 479-451-8122.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off U.S. Highway 62. Visit nps.gov/peri.