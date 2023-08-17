Manage Subscription
Senior center events announced

by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will host music night on Friday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. There will be a potluck dinner, and everyone is invited. The senior center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

The senior center will hold a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from sales will benefit Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry.

Louine Gardner, who heads up the Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry, will open the food pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center. It is open to all who need food.

