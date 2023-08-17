School board hears construction update

ANDERSON -- At the Aug. 10 meeting, the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education heard an update from construction company Veregy about the first group of storm shelters being built at district schools.

Jason Brushwood of Veregy told the board that, at Southwest City Elementary School, the new restrooms are to be completed on Aug. 28, about a week after school starts. As for the classroom addition, he said, teachers were to have access to the existing classrooms on their first day back on Aug. 14. He said footings and stem walls have been poured and masonry has begun. The classroom addition is on track to be finished by Christmas, he said.

At White Rock Elementary School, Veregy has completed site prep and base for the slab, he said. The classroom addition will be ready by Christmas, he said. Regarding the storm shelter at White Rock, he said the company had completed a temporary construction road and site prep and is now working on a base for the slab. The storm shelter will be ready for next school year, he said.

As for Pineville Primary School, he said that part of the project will begin after crews finish at White Rock.

At Rocky Comfort Elementary School, the company has started work on a sewer line. As soon as site work is completed at Pineville Primary, crews will transition to Rocky Comfort, he said.

"I'm excited it's underway because we passed the bond issue, and it's something we promised the community we would do," Superintendent Eric Findley said of the project.

In his comments, Findley also addressed the news of the closing of the Tyson plant in Noel.

"With Tyson closing, we're 'wait and see' status. We don't intend to lay off any staff. If we lose a bunch of students, we'll move people around. We need to maintain that stability. We need to be as proactive as we can."

Frank Woods, president of the school board, added that some people were fearful the district would shut down Noel Elementary School. He answered that question simply, "No."

The board also declared a critical shortage in special education, elementary education and math teachers, counselors and bus drivers. Last year at this time, the board declared a critical shortage for all the same groups, excluding elementary education teachers. Former Superintendent Mark Stanton said at the time that declaring the critical shortage would allow, and hopefully attract, retired teachers to work for the district, earning more than they normally would and without it counting against their retirement.

The board set the tuition rate for the 2023-2024 year. It was $11,164.61, or $65.67 per day, compared with $10,216.68, or $60.10 per day last year.