RELIGION: What kind of seed are you sowing?

It was good to be in God's house Sunday morning. Wayne Emanuel was celebrating a birthday and David and Kitty Collingsworth their anniversary as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Special prayers were requested for many, including Tom Sharp, during the passing of Mildred. Doug Cory greeted the congregation, and we are grateful for the August rain. We were blessed to be a part of the Christians for the Community event in SWC. It was a great family evening.

The adult Sunday school class studied Jeremiah 42:7-22. The lesson, taught by Rick Lett, reminds us that "God's people must never trust their own understanding over God's comments."

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional from "A Preacher and His Barns," a history of the hymn "He Leadeth Me," which Jerry and Linda sang as special praise music.

Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns.

As Brother Roger Gill began God's message for us, he told us that "God's word is given to us to do something with. Jesus used parables in the Bible to teach spiritual truths."

Sunday's sermon was "Four Results After Receiving the Word of God," with scripture reading from Luke 8:4-15, which talks about the details of the seed and the sower and how the seed falls on four different types of souls.

Brother Roger began the message by telling us that Jesus used parables for five reasons: to attract attention, to protect hearers, to stimulate interest, to reveal the truth, and to conceal the truth. "Jesus used a parable to deliver the truth and to teach stories that would be easy to remember. We are responsible for what we hear. The scripture teaches the importance of receiving and applying God's Word. The seed in the parable is the Word of God."

Brother Roger talked about the three kinds of bad soil that the seed can fall on.

"There are three ways of ignoring God. Hard soil represents not listening to the Word and being indifferent or insensitive to the Word. Our minds need to be open to the Word, not set up like concrete. Seeds don't grow on hard surfaces."

He told us that, second, seeds don't grow in shallow soil. "Time will tell if the seed was planted in shallow soil. We are excited to hear the word, but it doesn't take root and departs in a time of testing, which may cause a believer to move away from God and bailout. It is a challenge to let the Word of God prevail during challenging times. It is important that we apply God's word, especially during those times."

Third, Brother Roger told us that seeds don't grow in thorn-infested soil. "That is when we don't make God's Word a priority. It is like being in a briar patch. When we go our own way and get in one, we are in a mess and need help getting out."

Brother Roger told us that there are three distractions to receiving the seed of God's Word. "We can get choked with worry, and it can eat us up. Waiting in fear causes worry and anxiety. Riches or excess in things we don't need can also distract us from receiving God's Word, as well as dwelling on pleasure. Where is our Lord in the list of our pleasures in life? Seek pleasure in the Lord."

In closing, Brother Roger talked about the seed, or the Word of God, falling on good soil. "That is the result of a heart that has been renewed. Examine your heart. The Word of God can cleanse us and renew us from a wrong heart, a bad attitude, anger and unconfessed sin. Sometimes we need to adjust our location and get somewhere to hear God's word where it is taught and preached. You go to school for an education, you go to a gym to watch a game. Come to church to hear God's Word. 'A church alive is worth the drive.' We also need to reflect on God's Word. We need to read it, pray, and give it a chance to take hold and make it our word. And then we need to stay at it. Don't quit. We need to stay in God's Word in this wretched world.

"There is no crop failure in God's Word. God never lost a soul that He has planted. Bear fruit for the glory of God, not us, as a testament of what God has, is and will do in our lives as believers."

In Luke 8:15, Jesus says, "But the ones that fell on the good ground are those who, having heard the word with a noble and good heart, keep it and bear fruit with patience."

You are invited to worship services on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The Butler Creek Boys will provide special praise music during the morning service with a short message from Brother Roger, followed by fellowship lunch. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.