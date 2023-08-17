OPINION: Overcoming apathy in your local community

If you are like me, you are tired of your small community resembling a sleepy hamlet rather than a vibrant hub of growth? You see rampant apathy within the community towards their own community.

Oftentimes, this is very justified as the community leaders and planners have offered nothing to cure the apathetic mindset. Communities must find ways to unleash the full potential of their community members and watch their towns thrive! Let's explore seven strategies to overcome the apathy holding your community back.

Champion Compelling Causes -- People are always more likely to get involved when they feel passionate about a cause. Identify specific issues affecting your community, like a neglected park or a struggling local business. Rally community members around these causes by highlighting their importance and showing how their involvement can bring about positive change.

Cultivate a Sense of Ownership -- By encouraging residents to take ownership of their community, you will create opportunities for them to contribute their ideas, skills, and talents. Whether it's a community garden, a mural project, or a neighborhood watch program, involving residents in decision-making and execution fosters a sense of pride and responsibility. A sense of ownership and pride must be instilled to remove the apathetic mindset.

Celebrate Small Wins -- When you break down larger goals into manageable milestones and celebrate each achievement, you build momentum through small victories. Did the community cleanup day lead to a cleaner street? Throw a "Clean Streets Fiesta" to celebrate! Acknowledging progress keeps the momentum going and motivates others to join in.

Personalized Outreach -- Always personalize when possible. Instead of a generic call for involvement, make your outreach personal. Have those attempting to organize try and connect with residents one-on-one to understand their interests and concerns. Tailor your initiatives to align with their passions, whether hosting a cooking class for food enthusiasts or a coding workshop for tech lovers.

Showcase Success Stories -- We humans are inherently influenced by social proof and success. Be sure and share success stories of community members who have actively participated and reaped the rewards. Hearing about real-life transformations, especially in one's own community, will inspire others to jump on the bandwagon and experience the benefits firsthand.

Fun-Fueled Engagement -- Ensuring everyone has fun and enjoys the camaraderie of working together is critical. Introduce events and activities that are both engaging and enjoyable. Host community festivals, game nights, or creative workshops that encourage bonding while also addressing community challenges. When involvement is synonymous with fun, resistance to participation crumbles, and adding some food along the way never hurts.

Clear Communication Channels -- Communication is always the biggest obstacle to success. Ensure that communication is transparent, accessible, and consistent. Never rely on just one or two forms of communication in your quest to inform everyone. Use a mix of traditional and digital platforms to share updates, progress reports, and upcoming events. Community members feel more connected and valued when they are well-informed, reducing the barriers to involvement.

Removing apathy from the community mindset is critical. By implementing these strategies, along with others, you're not just combating apathy but nurturing a thriving ecosystem where community members feel valued, engaged, and connected. Remember, change doesn't happen overnight, but with dedication and perseverance, your small community can blossom into a dynamic force of progress and growth.

John Newby is a nationally recognized columnist, speaker and publisher. He consults with chambers, communities, businesses, and media. His "Building Main Street, not Wall Street" column appears in 60-plus newspapers and media outlets. As founder of Truly-Local, he assists chambers, communities, media, and businesses in creating synergies that build vibrant communities. He can be reached at J[email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.