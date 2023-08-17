Noel Woman’s Club meets on Aug. 8

The August Noel Woman's Club meeting was held on Aug. 8 in the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. President Hannah Bartholomew called the meeting to order. Guest speaker Kylie Wheeler, with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, presented a program on how to dispose of drugs past the expiration date or no longer needed by the person for whom they were prescribed. The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in Pineville has a drop-off disposal, or a doctor's office can request a disposal pouch.

Following the program, the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer were recited. The minutes were read by Vicki Barth, with no corrections. Roll call was taken with nine members and one visitor present. Pam Thulin was welcomed back to the club. Faye Davis read the treasurer's report, and the Noel Cemetery sign was discussed. The sign will state where to send donations for the upkeep of the cemetery and will be placed on or near the shelter.

Melissa Lance presented a flyer she designed to be printed and posted on Facebook. The flyer invites the community to attend a Noel Woman's Club meeting. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend, and new members are welcome.

The hostess for Aug. 8 was Faye Davis, who served delicious refreshments of hot dog casserole, creamed corn casserole, deviled eggs, birthday cake, and ice cream. It was Faye's birthday! She was wished a happy birthday and thanked for sharing her birthday with club members.

A member from the Elk River Country Club, a nonprofit organization in Noel, has been invited to present a program at the next meeting on Sept. 12. Dot volunteered to host the next meeting, and a yard sale silent auction will be held.

More information on the Noel Woman's Club is available from club president Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422.