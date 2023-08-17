Mustangs show improvement in scrimmage

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Mustangs gave their fans a preview of their 2023 football squad when they finished off Mustang Pride Day with a scrimmage at Mustang Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Besides seeing his players turn in a physical workout, coach Kellen Hoover was happy to see the absence of significant injuries.

"We came out of it mostly healthy," he said. "We got a couple of dings here and there, but I don't think it's going to be anything long-term. That's objective No. 1, to come out of this healthy."

He said he also liked the fact the players competing in each segment of the scrimmage did so on a competitive level.

"I thought a lot of guys played really hard tonight overall," he said. "Every session was competitive and was played with a lot of effort. I'm proud of each group for that."

McDonald County's varsity quarterbacks Destyn Dowd and Anthony D'Amico also showed the coach good awareness in reading the defense in order to put the offense in the best situation possible.

"I thought the quarterbacks did a good job of making sure we took what the defense gave us," Hoover said. "A lot of plays, there's a run option and a pass option, and we did a good job there directing the offense and being the generals of the offense."

The coach said he felt like the Mustangs showed improvement up and down the roster as the team moves closer to its jamboree on Friday at Mt. Vernon.

"I think our kids got better tonight," said Hoover. "We had some kids that really showed us some things tonight. It's the first day we've been able to get back in pads since camp, and just some of the things we've worked on these first five days where we haven't been able to necessarily be full go ... it's just good to see a lot of them come out and play really physical."

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Mustang kicker Richard Gasca follows through on a field goal attempt out of the hold of Anthony D'Amico prior to the start of their Mustang Pride Day scrimmage held Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mustang Stadium.

