MCHS coach happy with team’s workout

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's Lady Mustang softball team used their Mustang Pride Day scrimmage to work on several aspects of their game and, after the workout, coach Heath Alumbaugh said he was happy with the results of the workout.

"Overall, I was pleased with the scrimmage," he said. "One of the things we were looking for was for the pitchers we put in the circle to throw strikes and give us a chance defensively, and I thought they did a great job of doing that. I think there were four walks in the scrimmage, and we played five innings, so that was pretty good."

Alumbaugh said the offensive goal of the scrimmage was getting batters to be aggressive at the plate.

"The other thing we looked for at the plate offensively was if we were being aggressive and attacking pitches in the zone," he said. "I felt like we did that overall, but at times we were overly aggressive, swinging out of the zone. But I would rather see that than try and get them to swing. We want them to think in their minds that they need to go up, attack, and give us a chance to score some runs."

Another item the coach listed on his scrimmage "to-do" list dealt with fielding and being in the right positions to make the plays on defense.

"Probably the biggest thing we were looking for on the defensive side was if we were making the routine play and if we were in the right spots," he said. "I felt like we made about every routine play. We had a couple of times with our younger groups where they weren't in the right spots, but that's the great thing about a scrimmage, we were able to take time, stop the scrimmage and make sure we got them into the right spot, which is part of the learning process for those young ones."

The Lady Mustangs are continuing their afternoon workouts this week before traveling to Springfield on Friday for a noon jamboree with Kickapoo and Logan-Rogersville.