McDonald County Obituaries for Aug. 17, 2023

Starlie Ann Hall

Feb. 19, 1949

Aug. 9, 2023

Starlie Ann Hall, 74, of Pineville, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in the comfort of her home after months of declining health.

She was born Feb. 19, 1949, in Sweetwater, Texas, to John and Annie Laura (Shelfer) Sturdivant. She moved with her family to Powell, Mo., in 1964. On Sept. 23, 1965, she married Gary Don Hall. For ten years, she worked at Bear Brand Hosiery in Bentonville, Ark. She began employment with the McDonald County School District in 1995 as a bus driver, nurse aide and school secretary, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed sewing, shopping, fishing and working alongside her husband on the family farm.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Byron Sturdivant; and a sister, Susan Phillips.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gary Don Hall of the home; two children, Michael Hall (Kimberly) of Pineville, Laura Johnson (Tracy) of Verona, Mo.; four grandchildren; a brother, John Sturdivant of Centerton, Ark.; and a sister, Crystal Pattyson of Rogers, Ark.

Graveside services were Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Union Cemetery near Longview, with Pastor Jamey Cope officiating.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Marvin Qualls

Aug. 1, 1962

Aug. 8, 2023

Marvin Qualls, born Aug. 1, 1961, was called to heaven on Aug. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Betty and Ellsworth Qualls.

Preceeded in death by his wife of 37 years, Elizabeth Qualls.

Survivors: son, Cory Qualls and wife Norma; daughter, Talisha Hudson and husband Danial; son, Scotty Qualls and wife Alesha Qualls, all from Anderson, Mo.; seven grandchildren, John, Zeb, Mariah, Dawson, Kirsti, Timothy and Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Journey and Jexx; mother and father, Betty and Ellsworth Qualls; a sister, Tammie Adams and husband Jim, also of Anderson Mo; a nephew, Cody Adams; and a host of friends and family.

