Leaders share encouraging words for Noel Tyson employees





NOEL -- With Tyson Foods Inc. making headlines after announcing the upcoming closure of its four branches, which include plants from Noel, North Little Rock, Ark., Corydon, Ind., and Dexter, Mo., residents may wonder what lies ahead for the city and community as a whole. Many employees of Tyson Foods Inc. have received letters from the company detailing that on Oct. 20, the permanent closure of the Missouri complex will put 1,533 employees out of work.

Community leaders such as Terry Lance, Noel's mayor; John Newby, president and CEO of McDonald County Chamber of Commerce; and State Rep. Dirk Deaton wished to share words of encouragement with the employees and citizens of Noel.

Lance acknowledges that "it's gonna make for a tough couple of years," but he remains hopeful things will be better. Recently, Lance has been in contact with three different business owners who have contacted him and expressed interest in the facility. He said one company that manufactures "top of the line" pontoon boats would eventually plan to employ 350 workers that were laid off from the plant.

According to Lance, Church's Chicken said it would provide transportation for any employees who wish to transfer to their facility. Other companies may follow the same suit.

"It's also been indicated to me that Lazy Boy in Neosho has about 50 openings, and they offered the same thing," said Lance. "People could live (in Noel), and they would transport them, so that's all encouraging."

Newby said, "With any closing of a major facility such as the Tyson plant in Noel, the first thought turns to those whose jobs will be lost and their families impacted by those losses. Our hearts go out to each of them."

"These are times when pulling together as a community and a county has never been more important," he said.

According to Newby, the chamber will host a series of events called "McDonald County Happenings," which will begin in April and extend to October 2024. This will allow the entire county to "come together" with events for all residents and the thousands of visitors that come to McDonald County. The chamber hopes these events will improve the economic conditions for all in the community.

The news of the upcoming closure of the Tyson Foods Inc. plant in Noel moved Deaton to say, "My thoughts and prayers are with the 1,500 individuals and their families who will no longer have employment at Tyson Noel. Noel has a long and proud history. I am hopeful and believe Noel still has bright days ahead."

Lance explained that, although it's unlikely that another company would employ back the entire 1,533 previous employees of Tyson Foods Inc., he finds it reassuring that other businesses have reached out to him to inquire about the facility and its employees.

It's "a good thing" and "gonna be a big help," Lance said. "It's gonna lead to change." He added, "We're in for a couple of years, but things happen. We'll get through it."



