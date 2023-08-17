Manage Subscription
Give blood get two free admissions to Dickerson Park Zoo

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

PINEVILLE -- The Dickerson Park Zoo is celebrating its 100th birthday this year -- and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors are invited to join the party. CBCO, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is partnering with the Dickerson Park Zoo to help boost the region's blood supply for local patients.

Go wild about saving lives and donate blood at the upcoming blood drive in Pineville on Friday, Aug. 25, sponsored by Sean Crider -- State Farm Insurance.

Successful donors will receive two free admissions to Dickerson Park Zoo, valued at $34. Zoo admission vouchers are valid through July 31, 2024. No other discounts or coupons apply. Donors will also receive a limited-edition zoo-themed T-shirt while supplies last.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Freeman Hospital Neosho, Ozarks Community Hospital Gravette, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. McDonald County area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

McDonald County Community Blood Drive

Pineville Christian Church -- Life Center

803 N. Main, Pineville

Friday, Aug. 25, noon to 6 p.m.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.

Photo identification is required. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids before the blood drive. Each donation can help save the lives of up to three people in the Ozarks.

