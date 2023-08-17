Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Tristan O. Martin v. Samantha M. Martin.

State of Missouri:

Saber Acceptance Co. LLC v. Esteban Lopez. Breach of contract.

Cathy A. Hooten v. Seth H. Gothard. Small claims over $100.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. David Garrett. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank v. David W. Greenup. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Kenneth L. Wilson. Suit on account.

Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Falisa D. Smith. Suit on account.

First Community Bank v. John Lammey. Suit on account.

First Community Bank v. Neal Poll. Suit on account.

Forsythe Finance LLC. v. Christopher Crosby. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Diana K. Bova. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Lehna E. Lucas. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Cameron E. Drake. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Marvin Iohp. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Joseph L. Bailey. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Julie A. Sedwick. Suit on account.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. William R. Barnes. Suit on account.

Paul Herbert v. Alice Howard. Unlawful detainer.

Synchrony Bank v. Heather N. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Bell Management, Inc. v. Daniel Rose. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Meritha Jesse. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Maylnn Joash. Rent and possession.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Pa Lee. Suit on account.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. John Wakeley. Suit on account.

Lanagan Housing Authority v. Kurt C. Loomis. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Guylene Head. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC v. Shirlyann Jack. Suit on account.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Joshua Teague. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Juan Q. Mata. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Colten Wayne Balestrin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kendra Mae Balestrin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cole Patrick Callison. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mary Katherine Chambers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Susan Chapman Dukes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Coty James Dumond. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Josh David Feagin. Failed to display on motor vehicle/trailer.

Sade Ayana Johnson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Stephen Joseph Robinson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Marco T. Velaacajbon. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jeremy Slate Woodrum. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Menka B. Brown. Trespass.

Maleah Kay Deters. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Coty James Dumond. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Richard R. Edward. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amy Louise English. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jennifer Ann Ford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Casey M. Foreman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nichole M. Freeman. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Madison Lee Gray. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Berliann Padock Higgins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gabrielle Marie Jaques. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel Christian Johansen. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt. Failed to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight.

Sofonias J. Molina Lopez. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Brian C. Lyster. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Dylan Leroy Holman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Omar Martinezrojas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to register motor vehicle.

Jeffrey Mork. Fishing without a permit, Missouri resident.

Sierra Aiyanna Olvera. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Patrick C. Parmer. Unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river.

Francis A. Najera Pineda. Possessing speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Stephen Joseph Robinson. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license. Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Blong Thao. Take and/or possess over daily limit or possession limit of live bait species of non-game fish, crayfish, mussels, southern leopard frog, plains leopard frog and cricket frog and fresh-water shrimp.

Na Yang Thao. Take and/or possess over daily limit or possession limit of live bait species of non-game fish, crayfish, mussels, southern leopard frog, plains leopard frog and cricket frog and fresh-water shrimp.

Daniel John Weber. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hong Vang. Take and/or possess over daily limit or possession limit of live bait species of non-game fish, crayfish, mussels, southern leopard frog, plains leopard frog and cricket frog and fresh-water shrimp.

Michelle Xiong. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel Joseph Zaloudek. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anthony C. Zavalla. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Dimorpy Atin. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Bayron I. Bejarano. Assault -- second and third degree. Property damage.

Isiaha Comfort. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Ricky W. Couch. Harassment.

Matthew Thomas Crawford. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Desiree Lee Jones. Possession of controlled substance.

Brian C. Lyster. Domestic assault.

Zachry Cole McCool. Stealing -- $750 or more. Violation of section 301.400, removal of manufacturer's number/motor number/other distinguished number from motor vehicle, etc.

Jim Woodward McKelvey Jr. Failed to register as a sex offender.

Skyler Ryan Peters. Possession of controlled substance.

Stephen Joseph Robinson. DWI -- alcohol.

Alvaro Solis. Domestic assault. Unlawful use of weapon.

The following cases were heard:

Hunter C. Study. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/property attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Steven R. Arnett. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Keshia R. Grover. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Jared Alexander King. Trespass.

Dennis Wishon. Driving while revoked/suspended. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Julia Melendez Velazquez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

