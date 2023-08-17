City says pavement project won’t interfere with school

GOODMAN -- As residents anticipate the city's upcoming paving project, some may wonder how this project will affect the city's school district as the new school year approaches.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Bunch took a moment to inform the city of the contingency plans that are in place so as not to affect students as they start the new school year, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to Bunch, APAC started "laying up" its plans and decided to begin with laying the fiber asphalt on the more traveled streets.

They're going to do the fiber first," said Bunch. "After the fiber, they'll return and do normal blacktop." Some of the streets that are planned to be laid with fiber asphalt first will be Garner Avenue, School Street and Whitmore Street.

"So, they're going to try to get in front of that, so it doesn't hold up the buses and the people bringing their children to and picking up from school," said Bunch.

He added that APAC plans to get the project underway with a plan that "works best for them." This way, they can complete the project at a "very fast rate." Bunch said APAC expects to complete the project in nine days, that is, if the right weather conditions are present.

"Hopefully (we have) great weather between now and the end of that point," said Bunch. "I don't know how fast they're gonna go in 100-degree weather next week, but (the asphalt will) definitely bond.

The city paving project was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Alderman Clyde Davidson said, "Everybody's aware that they hope to do Garner, Whitmore and School and the majority of it (on August 16). So, you might steer clear of those areas ... That's where they're going to concentrate on more and get that ready."

Present at the meeting were Mayor John Bunch, Alderman Rex Jordan, Alderman Clyde Davidson, Alderman Clay Sexson, and Alderman Calvin Wilson.