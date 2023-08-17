Chamber kicks off 13-plus event vendor slate for 2024

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce announces the first premier "McDonald County Happenings" slate of events beginning in April and extending through October 2024.

This 13-plus event slate is geared to create a Vendor Mecca and a Food Truck Frenzy on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The plan is to provide local vendors of all kinds, along with food trucks, a ready-made string of 13-plus events, essentially booking much of their spring/summer/fall events at one time. This free-to-the-public unique slate of new events has two components, with an optional third component for those interested.

The first component features a large farmers, crafts, arts, and entertainment market, coupled with a food truck frenzy on the fourth Saturday of each month. With help from Wood Motor Co., this event will be held on the northern portion of the Wood Motor Co., located in Jane. It is the heaviest traffic point in McDonald County. This location provides great visibility and exposure to all local vendors with the expectation of drawing thousands each fourth Saturday.

The second component involves the second Saturday of each of those months, taking these same core vendors, along with their food truck counterparts, to each of the following cities: Anderson, Goodman, Lanagan, Noel, Pineville, Rocky Comfort and Southwest City. This rotating event will have a different flair each month as each community adds other activities that showcase its community, culture, and mindset.

The third piece of the puzzle is a component on the third Saturday that will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to John Newby, president and CEO of the McDonald County Chamber, "With the Chamber and Happenings organizations working together, this project benefits the entire county. This series of events will have transformative power, benefiting residents and visitors to McDonald County. These events build community, involving many county organizations and beyond, and may include car shows, bike rides, walks/runs, entertainment, community exposure, pet events, and more. As the series of events builds and grows, the crowds will grow, the participation will grow, and, above all, the economic conditions improve for all involved."

The McDonald County Chamber will provide additional details over the next few weeks and months.