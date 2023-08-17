Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

American Legion Post 392

A fundraiser dinner and rifle raffle drawing are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 103 S. Beeman Street in Pineville. Dinner includes a hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, dessert, and a drink for $9. Add a second hot dog for $1 more.

Wheaton High School Class of 1973

Those interested in helping plan a 50th Class Reunion for the Wheaton High School Class of 1973 are invited to stop by the RR Depot Museum at 311 Main Street during the 65th annual Wheaton Barbecue on Aug. 26. Meet in the shade by the museum between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Contact Ron at 608-242-7321. Plans are flexible and will be determined by those who stop by.

Church Garage Sale

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, will hold a cash-only "garage" sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There will be used furniture, tools, books, pictures, appliances, clothing, a raffle, and a silent auction.