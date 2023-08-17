This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

August 6

Hailey Lynn Ray, 26, Pineville. Resisting arrest.

Dirilen Robonei, 29, Anderson. Operating vehicle on highway without valid or no license. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended. Operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Miscellaneous obstructing police.

Dennis Mikele Wishon, 27, Seneca. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Driving while revoked or suspended.

Shannon Lee Wishon,47, Jay, Okla. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

August 7

Jeremy Slate Woodrum, 51, Goodman. Court-ordered sanction.

August 8

Dimarpy Atin, 24, Noel. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Matthew P. Danley, 21, Goodman. Expired plates.

Shannon Jane Robertson, 51, Neosho. Passing bad check.

McCordy Solomon. Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license. Driving while intoxicated. Property damage.

William Albert Ziemianin, 41, Pineville. Court order sanction.

August 9

Monica Darlene, 36, Pierce City. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Jeffery Alan Howard, 40, Noel. Court-ordered sanction.

Deserea Lee Jones, 31, Neosho. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Berlann Josephine Saldana, 21, Gravette. Fugitive from out of state.

August 10

Laura Ann Curtis, 48, Anderson. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended.

Jessica Marie Haibon, 30, Anderson. Fugitive from out of state. Operated vehicle on highway without valid or no license.

Skyler Ryan Peters, 32, Southwest City. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Alvaro Solis, 44, Noel. Probation violation. Unlawful use of weapon.

August 11

Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 45, Goodman. Probation violation. Property damage.

Zachary Cole McCool, 20, Tiff City. Violate section 301.400 Removal of manufacturer's number/motor number/other distinguishing number from motor vehicle. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Coy Damon Pankratz, 47, Cassville. DWI -- chronic.

August 12

Bayron Isaac Bejarano, 22, Southwest City. Assault second-degree, assault third-degree, property damage.

Joseph Leon Dowdy, 34, Jay, Okla. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended.

Spencer A. Hunt, 25, Quapaw, Okla. Trespassing. Resisting arrest.

Brian Clifton, 27, Joplin. Exceeded posted speed limit.