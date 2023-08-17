Manage Subscription
ACCESS Family Care working closely with the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce to benefit Tyson plant employees

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

ACCESS Family Care will be working closely with the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, as well as meeting with representatives of the Tyson plant to help bring solutions to the needs of the employees affected by the plant's closing in October.

"We were shocked and heartbroken to learn of the Tyson closure in Noel. We know many of our beloved patients will be impacted. Access Family Care has a vibrant Outreach Program that will continue to serve the people of McDonald County as the community and fellow agencies navigate this together. In serving the Noel community, we will stand ready to support business development and great healthcare," said Don McBride, CEO of ACCESS Family Care.

ACCESS Family Care has certified application counselors who will help those affected transition to marketplace insurance or Medicaid if needed. ACCESS's community health workers will assist with community resources to reduce gaps that might impede access to quality healthcare. ACCESS Family Care also provides an income-based discount program to make access to medical, dental, and behavioral health services affordable.

ACCESS Family Care has served the employees of Tyson Foods in Noel with medical and dental care for many years. Prior to the pandemic, Tyson provided regular vehicle shuttles for employees to the ACCESS Clinic in Anderson for healthcare. Over the last 18 months, ACCESS Family Care has deployed its ACCESS Mobile Medical Unit in Noel to serve the employees of Tyson and the entire community.

