A lot of people out there want my money

If you're like I am, you're overwhelmed by the number of scammers using the telephone in an attempt to get your money, and, too often, they succeed, making scamming one of the most lucrative ways to get rich in the world.

When combined with the internet having so many false advertisements, it's enough to cause some people to have nightmares and to hide their money in secret places. Now, I am finding that some businesses are utilizing the same techniques to get my money through business policies -- err, scams.

Let me explain. I was recently informed by our telephone service that its payment policy is about to change. In the past, we were given a discount for allowing the telephone company to be paid automatically through the use of one of our credit cards. Now, the policy is to be that in order to retain those discounts our phone bill has to be paid through the use of either a debit card or a direct withdrawal from our checking account.

It sounds a little innocent, but they must think we are stupid or something. It clearly is an effort to avoid the 3.5% cost they pay for using a credit card. And, from my limited experience, it appears that many businesses also are following the practice of my telephone company.

Almost any financial advisor will advise a limited use of debt cards since they allow a direct route to your banking account (they withdraw funds immediately instead of waiting for the purchase to be properly processed). And, allowing someone to withdraw funds directly from your bank account clearly means they must have direct access to your checking account.

Since literally tens of thousands of people have used either of these procedures to allow a "hacker" to clean out their bank account, it would be foolish to allow a company to do the same. Just think about how many businesses have had their accounts hacked recently. Yes, I know there are programs that claim to guarantee safety in using these two payment plans, but considering how many businesses, including the U.S. government, have been hacked these days, it appears to be begging for someone to steal your hard-earned funds.

Using a credit card has the advantage of offering protection whenever someone attempts to steal from your account, but the same protection is not the same for debit cards.

My advice: NEVER give out your social security number or your bank account number to anyone you do not know or trust. If you do, you're inviting someone to take your money.

On another level, perhaps you also have noticed how some insurance companies are now working around the new government guidelines regarding prescriptions to make sure they are not losing any money. In fact, President Biden even mentioned this in one of his recent speeches. I personally have noticed that it is now much easier when getting prescriptions filled to enter the so-called "donut hole" where everything is much more expensive, and how it takes a lot longer for you to get out of the "donut hole" to get your prescriptions mostly paid for. The normal practice is to count all of your drug expenses in order to get into the "donut hole," but only what you pay out of pocket in order to get out.

Obviously, there are a lot of business people out there who know full well how to beat the system and still make a lot of money.

Along with the clever ways people and businesses use to make sure you are the one losing money and not them, have you noticed how bad the service has become lately? I know of two well-known grocery stores in the same community that reflect this problem. Both have about the same merchandise, but one of them is always full of customers, while the other appears always to have an empty parking lot. In one store, I can ask anyone working there for help, and they stop whatever it is they are doing and assist me; in the other store, when I ask for help, the response is kind of like, "Why are you bothering me; can't you see I'm working." You can guess which store I like.

Maybe it's just me, but have you noticed how a lot of short-order workers these days kind of express the feeling their job is boring and that maybe the customer is just getting in the way? Too many times recently, the person handing me my order wanted me to thank him/her for the privilege of buying something instead of thanking me for keeping their doors open. And, if someone makes a mistake with the order, I've noticed that too often the blame is placed upon the customer and not the store employee.

And then, there's this problem with tipping. I guess I'm old school, but I thought you tipped someone who did something special for you (or something at all). Now, I notice that almost all of the sales receipts have a place to leave a tip, sometimes apparently for someone who never even showed up to serve you; and now, just because you're dumb enough to leave a tip, because they ask for it. As I said, perhaps I'm just old school, but it sure feels like there a lot of people out there who will do almost anything to get my money. How about you?

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.