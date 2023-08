Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Carter Kinslow is from Anderson. He is the son of Ollie and Tina Kinslow. He is also the brother of Olivia Kinslow.

Youth Goats Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Emersyn Jordon is from Goodman. She is the daughter of Tiffany Jordon.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Grace Roberts is from Pineville. She is the daughter of Stacey Roberts.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Jed Mills is from Anderson. He is the son of Fred and Angie Mills. He is also the brother of Tori Mills.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Joeli Garvin is from Anderson. She is the daughter of Kevin and Tonya Garvin. She is also the sister of Reagan Garvin.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Kathryn White is from Anderson. She is the daughter of Burke and Stacey White. She is also the sister of Matthew White.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Landon Thomas is from Anderson. He is the son of Chad and Kacie Thomas. He is also the brother of Lincoln Thomas.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Lincoln Thomas is from Anderson. He is the son of Chad and Kacie Thomas. He is also the brother of Landon Thomas.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Madison Miller is from Rocky Comfort. She is the daughter of Marcey Cannady and Danny Miller.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Mark Knott is from Stella. He is the son of Phillip and Spring Knott.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Matthew White is from Anderson. He is the son of Burke and Stacey White. He is also the brother of Kathryn White.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Olivia Kinslow is from Anderson. She is the daughter of Ollie and Tina Kinslow. She is also the sister of Carter Kinslow.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Rahum Cornell is from Southwest City. He is the son of Adam and Traci Cornell. He is also the brother of Uriah Cornell.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Reagan Garvin is from Anderson. He is the son of Kevin and Tonya Garvin. He is also the brother of Joeli Garvin.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Rilynn Sexson is from Goodman. He is the son of Megan and Clay Sexson.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Roper Graham is from Anderson. He is the son of Cliff and Sarah Graham.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Tori Mills is from Anderson. She is the daughter of Fred and Angie Mills. She is also the sister of Jed Mills.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Uriah Cornell is from Southwest City. He is the son of Adam and Traci Cornell. He is also the brother of Rahum Cornell.



